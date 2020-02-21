Guest view: Colstrip needs permanent solutions

It was 1975 and Colstrip had become officially dedicated to the resumption of mining operations as it prepared for the construction of Colstrip Station’s Units 1 and 2. And, in the urgency to mine coal from the extensive Rosebud seam in response to the rise of electricity produced at coal-fired power plants, the Montana Power Company and its engineers at Bechtel began planning for the next two Units 3 and 4 — capable of much more production.
Along with the construction of Colstrip generating Units 1 through 4 came impoundments, or ponds, used for management of flyash scrubber slurry and plant process water. The first impoundment, 114 acres and constructed with a 70-foot high dam and a partial liner of “natural clay,” received Units 1 and 2 scrubber slurry from 1975 through 1997. An additional process water pond, constructed in 1992 directly down drainage from the first one, started receiving slurry in 1994 and has continued through recent plant closure. The Units 3 and 4 Effluent Holding Ponds were constructed in the early 1980s to contain process water from these units. However, by order of a 1983 court-issued certificate and an affidavit filed on behalf of the Northern Plains Resource Council from a Colstrip area rancher who knew very well that he never met a pond that didn’t leak, the Units 3 and 4 EHP were to be constructed using the “best combination of techniques to control seepage.”
Consequently, the Montana Power Company spent very large sums to design a pond system to minimize seepage into area groundwater. Construction of the Units 3 and 4 ponds included a liner of “earthen materials” amended with bentonite below a certain pond level and installation of concrete perimeter containment wall and a leachate underdrain system.
The process water ponds on the Units 1 -4 plant site, as well as the 1 and 2 Flyash Evaporation ponds, were originally constructed with liners that were a mixture of clay, compacted soil, and Hypalon because, for many decades, this was the industry standard. These liners can be extremely permeable and, in the cases where compacted soil and clay was used, are the only barrier between the process water slurry and the surrounding bedrock and soils. Today, these lining methods are considered inadequate. Additionally, the 3 and 4 ponds were originally constructed without plastic liners under the assumption that the leachate underdrain collection system and the containment wall would capture most of the seepage.
As MPC’s consultants in the 1980s, I was part of installation and sampling of monitoring wells in the area’s bedrock and alluvium that was part of the ongoing monitoring program at the Colstrip plants. This included several investigations of leaking process ponds concurrent with construction and expansion activities. We watched as the 3 and 4 EHP’s perimeter wall was constructed and the pond basin was lined with those bentonite-amended earthen materials.
We also reviewed data that showed the immediate effects to the area groundwater, hydrostatically and chemically, as the effluent was impounded within the newly constructed EHP.
The 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 process water ponds have been leaking since their construction more than 35 years ago. Groundwater contaminant plumes with very high levels of boron, total dissolved solids, and sulfates extend more than 1,000 feet from the impoundments, and contaminants have affected several private water wells. Additionally, impacted groundwater has been detected in several downgradient locations from the Units 3 and 4 EHP ponds, including the alluvium of Cow Creek and South Fork Cow Creek.
Seepage calculations and flow models have been presented ad nauseam for the Units 1 through 4 process water ponds, but what we have seen downgradient in the bedrock and alluvium is the reality. Seepage from impounded saturated coal ash and process water from the generating units will continue if it remains in contact with bedrock.
Talen Energy has proposed to cover the ponds with the coal ash left inside (capin-place). MDEQ needs to be sure that the remedy provides a permanent and complete solution to lessen the continuing adverse effects on area groundwater. The remedy should include dewatering the coal ash and excavation and removal of coal combustion materials from the impoundments to an approved landfill that includes an effective prescribed cap. An excellent evaluation of the way this can be done is found in the NPRC report: Doing it Right II: Job creation through Colstrip cleanup.
Daniel Shaffer has made his life as a hydrogeological consultant for 37 years in Helena, including during the initial construction of Colstrip’s coal ash ponds.