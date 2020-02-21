Guest view: Colstrip needs permanent solutions

It was 1975 and Colstrip had become officially dedicated to the resumption of mining operations as it prepared for the construction of Colstrip Station’s Units 1 and 2. And, in the urgency to mine coal from the extensive Rosebud seam in response to the rise of electricity produced at coal-fired power plants, the Montana Power Company and its engineers at Bechtel began planning for the next two Units 3 and 4 — capable of much more production.

Along with the construction of Colstrip generating Units 1 through 4 came impoundments, or ponds, used for management of flyash scrubber slurry and plant process water. The first impoundment, 114 acres and constructed with a 70-foot high dam and a partial liner of “natural clay,” received Units 1 and 2 scrubber slurry from 1975 through 1997. An additional process water pond, constructed in 1992 directly down drainage from the first one, started receiving slurry in 1994 and has continued through recent plant closure. The Units 3 and 4 Effluent Holding Ponds were constructed in the early 1980s to contain process water from these units. However, by order of a 1983 court-issued certificate and an affidavit filed on behalf of the Northern Plains Resource Council from a Colstrip area rancher who knew very well that he never met a pond that didn’t leak, the Units 3 and 4 EHP were to be constructed using the “best combination of techniques to control seepage.”