Guest view: Covid 19 Underscores Need for Equal Rights Amendment

Women have made significant progress toward equality over the years. However, women continue to battle systematic discrimination in the form of unequal pay, workplace harassment, and domestic violence, to name a few. Tackling these issues will take more than reactionary legislative solutions that can be undone by later legislation. We must address the root cause of inequality by amending the U.S. Constitution. The ERA will pave the way for further legislative progress toward gender equality and will allow the courts to closely scrutinize sex-based discrimination.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote was passed 100 years ago, shortly after the country came through the horrors of World War I and a devastating flu epidemic. Back then, women’s service along-side of men and in men’s jobs who were overseas in the war, provided the final moral argument for extending the right to vote to women. Today, women are serving on the front lines of the war against COVID-19, but without the protection of equal rights. It is time to correct this moral injustice.

The League of Women Voters applauds Senator Tester and calls upon Sen. Steve Daines to vote YES on Senate Joint Resolution 6 and ensure the final ratification of the ERA. It’s time this amendment becomes part of our Constitution and affirms our values as a nation.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy and voter information organization founded 100 years ago. The League of Women Voters has always fought for equality in our citizen-led democracy, and we believe that ensuring equal rights under the law for ALL sexes is an important step in making our democracy stronger and more inclusive.

Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters of Montana. Betty Whiting is president of the League of Women Voters of Billings.

