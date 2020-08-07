Guest view: Crazies land exchange needs public scrutiny

It now appears the Forest Service has checked out and outgranted its access responsibilities in the Crazy Mountains to the Yellowstone Club and a coalition of special interests. Some would receive huge benefits if this proposal goes through, adding the highest value lands to their commercial hunting operations.

Notice in the proposal that not one foot of Forest Service trail that is currently being illegally blocked is opened. In fact, the public gives away the nine mile East Truck Trail entirely and the National Forest sections it crosses. It also gives away two key National Forest sections on Sweet Grass Creek. Even though it won’t be official, this will effectively abolish the first four miles of the Sweet Grass Trail 122. A half mile walk from the historic Sweet Grass trailhead will now require a 22-mile hike or horseback ride from Big Timber Canyon to get to the Sweet Grass trail.

However, much of the private lands next to National Forest including the lower Sweet Grass have motorized access. This proposal should be called “Crazy Mountain Enhance Commercial Elk Hunting and Close Public Access to Lower Sweet Grass Forever Exchange."