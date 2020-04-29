Guest view: Domestic violence crisis lurks behind COVID

There is a second public health crisis hidden in the coronavirus pandemic — and that is the rise of domestic violence, which spikes whenever disasters strike.
Requiring people to isolate themselves with an abuser coupled with financial stress creates a ticking time bomb for relationships. Home isolation, while vital to controlling the pandemic, gives more power to abusers. Victims do not feel safe asking for help by phone or text with their abuser close by.
In ordinary times, domestic violence across Montana affects one in three women. We expect a “tsunami” of incidents as the state reduces stay-at-home restrictions, and unfortunately, the impacts of escalating domestic violence will not quickly go away.
The “flattening the curve” of the number of COVID-19 cases will likely happen long before the need for domestic violence hotlines, increased shelter capacity, and longer-term housing solutions for victims diminishes.
We have proven capability to address this crisis in Montana, but presently lack sufficient capacity. CARES funding can fix that.
As the state’s two largest, longest-standing providers of domestic violence services and providers of solutions for family homelessness, YWCA Billings and YWCA Missoula request that Governor Bullock’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force put women’s and children’s safety at the forefront as determinations are made of how to spend the CARES funds.
Domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and homelessness are public health and safety issues whose magnitudes have and will continue to increase due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
YWCA Billings and YWCA Missoula have been saving, changing and improving the lives of women and children in Montana for more than 100 years. Together we can meet the need to provide safe harbor and services domestic violence and trafficking victims need, and address homelessness — not only in our two communities, but literally the entire state. Our work benefits people in communities and rural reaches across Montana, including a significant number of victims that come to us from the state’s seven Indian Reservations.
The people who come to us who have had very difficult lives. Women endure situations that no one should ever face. Some of the kids have never had a bed. Many come with only the clothes they wear. Nearly all are disadvantaged and would not have access to life-changing services if not for YWCA.
Most struggle with securing permanent housing by the end of their shelter stay. Many of them do not qualify for, nor can they afford, mainstream market rate housing. As a result, a fair number return to their abusers just to have a roof over their children’s heads.
YWCA Missoula is under way with a new shelter project to address Missoula’s hidden homeless issue. YWCA Billings is “shovel ready” on 32 additional units of low-income housing. Neither of these projects is fully funded, and community support is uncertain due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Together we need $11.5 million to complete these vitally needed facilities — and more to fund services.
We ask our communities to join us in urging Governor Bullock’s Task Force to include our agencies in the fund allocations. Domestic violence and homelessness are public health and safety issues whose magnitudes have and will continue to increase due to the effects of the COVID-10 pandemic, and we need support for our work to save and change lives — one individual and one family at a time.
Merry Lee Olson is the CEO of the Billings YMCA. Cindy Weese is the CEO of the Missoula YMCA.
