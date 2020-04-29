Guest view: Domestic violence crisis lurks behind COVID

Domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and homelessness are public health and safety issues whose magnitudes have and will continue to increase due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

YWCA Billings and YWCA Missoula have been saving, changing and improving the lives of women and children in Montana for more than 100 years. Together we can meet the need to provide safe harbor and services domestic violence and trafficking victims need, and address homelessness — not only in our two communities, but literally the entire state. Our work benefits people in communities and rural reaches across Montana, including a significant number of victims that come to us from the state’s seven Indian Reservations.

The people who come to us who have had very difficult lives. Women endure situations that no one should ever face. Some of the kids have never had a bed. Many come with only the clothes they wear. Nearly all are disadvantaged and would not have access to life-changing services if not for YWCA.

Most struggle with securing permanent housing by the end of their shelter stay. Many of them do not qualify for, nor can they afford, mainstream market rate housing. As a result, a fair number return to their abusers just to have a roof over their children’s heads.