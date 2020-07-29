Guest view: EPA making progress on Superfund

Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA has re-prioritized cleaning up contaminated sites. When a site is on the National Priorities List, it should be just that: a priority. Superfund sites disproportionately affect minority and low-income communities, and in too many cases, progress has slowed, leaving these communities in limbo as they wait for the bureaucracy to take action.

From the moment the president asked me to run the EPA, I made it a priority to get Superfund sites cleaned up and ready for reuse. As a result, America is seeing swifter progress being made than we have seen in years. Over the last three years, EPA has fully or partially removed 57 sites from the National Priorities List. In Fiscal Year 2019 alone, we fully or partially removed 27 sites – the largest number of removals in a single year since Fiscal Year 2001. This is significant because removing a site from the list is not easily done. It is a rigorous process that requires state concurrence as well as public comment.