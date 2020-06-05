Guest view: EPA not meeting responsibility on particle pollution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the mother of children exposed to high levels of heavy metals, one of whom tested with high levels of lead in her bloodstream, I understand that sometimes the smallest things in our lives, often too small to be seen by the human eye, have the biggest impact. Today, that lesson continues to hold true as we fight an invisible virus that has claimed the lives of 100,000 Americans. Particle pollution, invisible liquid and solid waste, which comes from fossil fuel combustion and fires, is particularly harmful.

These particles are so small they can pass directly into the bloodstream from the lungs, triggering serious health conditions and premature death. It has been estimated that particle pollution is responsible for 85,000 deaths each year in the U.S. In spite of the need for stronger protections, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler last month refused to strengthen our current national standards for particle pollution — even as we fight a pandemic that is especially deadly to people exposed to air pollution.

We all have a right to breathe clean air, and Wheeler’s refusal to strengthen protections for particle pollution is flat out wrong. Last week, I joined several dozen moms to tell him exactly that during a virtual public hearing on these protections.