Guest view: EQC is delaying rules on radioactive waste

The Environmental Quality Council has sidetracked six years of citizen work to protect Montana against radioactive waste from out of state. At its April 2020 meeting, the Council voted 10-to-6 to file an informal objection to protective rules proposed by the Department of Environmental Quality. The objection delays the rules going into effect. If the Council continues its objection at its May meeting, sidetracking will become permanent derailment.

DEQ’s proposed rules would establish safeguards for disposal of TENORM waste. TENORM is naturally occurring radioactive material with technologically elevated radioactivity. TENORM comes to Montana from the oilfields in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health hired Argonne National Laboratory to study TENORM in 2013. Argonne used the International Commission on Radiological Protection’s maximum recommended exposure to calculate a safe disposal limit. Argonne recommended 50 picocuries per gram. North Dakota set 50 pCi/gm as the limit starting January 1, 2016.

Montana has no administrative rules regulating disposal of TENORM. DEQ licensed the Oaks Disposal site in Dawson County that began taking TENORM in June 2013. DEQ licensed more TENORM disposals near Outlook, Culbertson, Missoula, Baker, and Great Falls.