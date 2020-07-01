Guest view: Fair election is in jeopardy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nation is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic collapse of historic proportions, and the corruption and dysfunction of the Trump administration. Add to these the worst racial justice crisis since 1968. But it may well be that a fifth major crisis awaits us with the 2020 election.

We approach the election with an irrational president who has little respect for democratic norms or institutions, the rule of law, civil liberties, or honesty. He is supported by a Republican Party with a recent history of undermining free and fair elections. It is possible we will face a 2020 election influenced by unlawful and anti-democratic behavior on a scale we have never seen in the United States.

Democracies rest upon at least six foundations: popular sovereignty, free and fair elections, the rule of law, an independent judiciary, freedom of information, and individual rights, such as freedom of speech and religion. All of these are under attack, not just the electoral process.