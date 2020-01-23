As members of the board of the Billings Youth Orchestra, which provides educational services to Billings-area youth, we understand the need for fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget. However, the Billings Public Schools administration’s proposal to eliminate all instrumental music programs for fifth grade students is a short-sighted fix that will have long-term consequences for Billings public schools students and the community as a whole.
Music is an integral part of a student’s education and long-term well-being. Since the BYO was founded 14 years ago, our conductors have worked with countless Billings Public Schools fifth graders whose passion for music was sparked by their committed public schools music instructors. We have witnessed these students gain the discipline and the confidence needed to master increasingly more difficult instrumental pieces. We applauded them as they embraced the teamwork essential to performing in orchestra and wind ensemble settings. These valuable lessons will last a lifetime, whether these students go on to become professional musicians – as many who got their start in public schools music programs have done – or simply acquire a lasting love of instrumental music.
From an academic perspective, there is a reason why music has been an integral part of well-rounded early education worldwide for centuries. Consider that in addition to discipline and teamwork, instrumental music education is a gateway to mathematics – all music is comprised of beats and meters—composition, history, geography, language, fine motor skills, and even emotional growth.
Billings is unique among communities our size in that we have a robust arts scene that draws visitors from throughout the region. In addition to the Billings Youth Orchestra, young artists have an opportunity to perform in the nationally renowned Red Lodge Music Festival and in local ensembles, and to be mentored by members of the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale. The Billings Public Schools fifth-grade instrumental music programs have been an important pathway to participation in and appreciation of these local music institutions for students and their families.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once wrote, “Music is the universal language of mankind.” This language, which starts in youth, has never been more needed. On behalf of the board, faculty, students and parents of the Billings Youth Orchestra, we urge the Billings Public Schools board members to vote to retain the fifth-grade instrumental music program. We urge community members who care about providing our youth with a well-rounded education to join us at the 6 p.m., Jan. 27 board meeting at the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th Street, to voice your opposition to this ill-advised school budget cut.
The Billings Youth Orchestra Board is comprised of Dr. Barbara Curry, president; Aimee Wagner, vice-president; Stacey Casterline, secretary; Mandy Kleinhans, treasurer; Matthew Glover, executive director; Matt Austin, Pamela Avery, Ignacio Barron, Sam Carl, Janny Kirk, John Kirk, Lauren Reineking.