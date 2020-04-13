Guest view: Flattening the curve in Yellowstone County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic means a temporary loss of things we enjoy, like eating out, visiting pubs, attending concerts, sports events and church services. Many people are unable to work or conduct business as usual because of the pandemic forcing temporary closures of businesses and schools. Terrible as these sacrifices are, the alternative is worse.

That’s why the Yellowstone County health officer and health officers in Montana’s other most populous counties made the hard decision to restrict gathering in restaurants, bars and casinos just before St. Patrick’s Day. The restrictions and stay at home order are the best scientifically based measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

By keeping people apart, the county health restrictions, which soon afterward were applied statewide by executive orders from Gov. Steve Bullock, are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease. The restrictions are the best way to reduce the risk that Montanans will get sick, and thus to save lives of Montanans. Some people of all ages who contract COVID-19 have become seriously, even fatally, ill.