Guest view: Flattening the curve in Yellowstone County

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic means a temporary loss of things we enjoy, like eating out, visiting pubs, attending concerts, sports events and church services. Many people are unable to work or conduct business as usual because of the pandemic forcing temporary closures of businesses and schools. Terrible as these sacrifices are, the alternative is worse.
That’s why the Yellowstone County health officer and health officers in Montana’s other most populous counties made the hard decision to restrict gathering in restaurants, bars and casinos just before St. Patrick’s Day. The restrictions and stay at home order are the best scientifically based measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
By keeping people apart, the county health restrictions, which soon afterward were applied statewide by executive orders from Gov. Steve Bullock, are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease. The restrictions are the best way to reduce the risk that Montanans will get sick, and thus to save lives of Montanans. Some people of all ages who contract COVID-19 have become seriously, even fatally, ill.
Montana law has for decades provided county health officers with the authority and responsibility to protect public health. State law says the county health officer “shall take steps to limit contact between people in order to protect the public health from imminent threats, including but not limited to ordering the closure of buildings or facilities where people congregate and canceling events.”
The impact of recent Yellowstone County health orders is unprecedented, but so it the threat from the new respiratory virus that has spread around the world since December. The RiverStone Board of Health, supports the health protection orders issued in March and April by Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
Felton is performing a great service to our community in leading the fight to control this virus.
Without restrictions on meeting and congregating, the pandemic will be worse here, according to the best scientific information available to date. If we stop social distancing and revert to business as usual, the COVID-19 pandemic will explode.
Washington state, where the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was diagnosed, has been under stringent public health orders and a statewide stay-home order for weeks longer than Montana. Washington has started to see a slowing of the virus transmission, fewer people coming into hospitals with COVID-19 and fewer people dying.
The RiverStone Board of Health approved a resolution at its March 26 meeting stating that the board: “will continue to provide its support to the Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health employees and staff, all of whom have taken significant and reasonable and appropriate actions at their own personal risk, to protect our residents and visitors from the threat of COVID-19.
“The Riverstone Board of Health also supports the decisions of the Unified Health Command and its members (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services), as well as healthcare providers as they navigate through this pandemic, and appreciates their tireless efforts in combating this pandemic.”
These tough restrictions are the right thing to do right now.
Yellowstone County is lucky the virus got here later than it arrived in other parts of the country. We are extremely lucky that Felton acted early to prevent wider infection locally. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his foresight and courage. He is already working on how we can safely return to interacting once the restrictions can be safely eased.
John Dorr, M.D., is the chairman of the the RiverStone Board of Health and writes on behalf of the board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!