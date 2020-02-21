Guest view: Get the facts on the coronavirus, COVID-19

In January, Chinese health officials identified a novel (new) coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. More than 75,000 people across the globe, including 13 people in the United Sates who have become infected. This number does not include 18 American passengers who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three travelers who returned from China on U.S. State Department-chartered flights.

As of this date, there are no confirmed cases in Yellowstone County or in Montana. The risk of becoming infected with this new coronavirus disease is dependent on exposure, and right now, that risk in Montana is low.

The virus has produced a disturbing amount of misinformation, rumors and gossip that has been spread as fact.

When a new virus like COVID-19 emerges, it brings many questions and unknowns. It’s natural to worry about a virus that has caused so much illness and death in China, and it’s important to get accurate information about the situation.

When rumors fly, it’s best to turn to trusted sources for the facts. On a national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is that source. At the state level, it’s the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and at the county level, it’s RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency.