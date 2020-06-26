Guest view: Greg Gianforte has been missing in action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During times of crisis, Montanans look to our elected leaders to show up for work and support the people they represent. While Montana’s public employees, educators, and working families have stepped up to the plate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg Gianforte has been missing in action.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees, on behalf of the Montana educators and public employees we represent, has invited Greg Gianforte to meet with us numerous times since he was elected in 2017, and he repeatedly refuses to meet with us, blowing off the 23,000 Montanans we represent.

From the looks of Greg Gianforte’s record in Congress, apparently we’re not the only ones he’s blown off.

Last spring, Gianforte missed more votes than 93% of his colleagues. That means over 9-in-10 Representatives were putting in more work than our lone congressman. These skipped votes run the gamut from critical funding for education, to supporting survivors of domestic violence, to supporting our public health institutions and more.

Montanans rely on Greg Gianforte — our only representative in the U.S. House — to look out for us in Washington D.C. But on vote after vote, he didn’t even bother to show up.

A look at Gianforte’s attendance record: