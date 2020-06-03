Guest view: Guys, are you brave enough to hide your face in public?

Which is weird when you consider how many traditional male role models keep their face all or partially covered. Test pilots wear face masks. So do NASCAR drivers. And when heading out to blow up an enemy submarine—about the most macho mission imaginable—the first thing a Navy S.E.A.L. does before diving into the ocean is put on a face mask.

Yes, it took a while for decent masks to become available for the rest of us. Initial iterations were mostly DYI versions made by home sewers using up stockpiles of flowered calico and pajama patterns. Few guys I know would walk into an auto parts store wearing a Betty Boop mask.

But these days, men have no excuse. All kinds of masculine masks are the market, including elk hunter camo and special-ops black. Some even come in NFL team logos. And though wearing a mask can be a hassle, pulling one on before heading out each day has its own advantages. A guy can get away with shaving less often. Smiling at passersby or even family members, something many men struggle to do, is no longer necessary. Teeth brushing is optional.