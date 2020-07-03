Guest view: How deep is Daines' public-land support?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Speaking on the Senate floor on June 9 in support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), Sen. Steve Daines had this to say:

“When I talk about public lands and protecting them and making sure we preserve that for future generations, this is not some kind of theoretical discussion. This is something I live and breathe personally. “

Montanans who have been tracking Daines’ public land record reacted to this speech in a way that calls to mind the comedy gag whereby someone takes a drink of water a moment before they hear or see something so ludicrous that they spit the water out in one explosive blast.

Daines should get credit, along with Sen. Tester, for passage of the Great American Outdoor Act, which includes full, permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

But his support for LWCF is but a blip in an abysmal public lands record going back to when Daines was a congressman, a record that includes voting twice — on the same day no less — against reauthorizing LWCF. Not until he was publicly held accountable for those 2015 LWCF votes did he eventually come around to supporting the program.

Here’s are a few other examples demonstrating just how much Daines lives and breathes public land protection: