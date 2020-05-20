Guest view: Hydroxychloroquine is already a life-saving medicine for people like me

I’m not here to argue the ethics or politics of prescribing HCQ to coronavirus patients; I want all options on the table for saving lives. But when it comes to the public discussion of HCQ, the lives of millions of Americans with chronic illnesses don’t seem to matter. I’ve contacted and sat in on town halls with Senator Daines, Senator Tester, Representative Gianforte, and Governor Bullock; not one has said a word about protecting HCQ access. Press brief after press brief, news article after news article, the fact that HCQ is already a life-saving medication for those of us with autoimmune diseases is shoved aside.

Taking HCQ doesn’t make me immune to the coronavirus. I’ve spent nine months building a low dose up in my system, training my immune system not to attack itself. Even in the best of circumstances, which so many facing chronic illnesses don’t have, I’m still in a precarious and terrifying position. If I’m forced to stop taking HCQ, my lupus could progress into a dangerous flare, damaging my vital organs. I could take an immunosuppressant to mitigate this harm, but doing so could be deadly in the face of a coronavirus infection.

As Montana and the US move forward in this crisis, I’m urging elected officials and neighbors alike to fight for HCQ availability for lupus and RA patients like myself. We’re already at higher risk; the “why not” mentality surrounding HCQ and coronavirus is a stark, painful devaluation of our lives. In the long months ahead, if I make it through, I will still wake up chronically ill. Realistically, this is the best I can hope for—a shortness of breath that has nothing to do with a pandemic, an achy fatigue I can keep under control with a medicine I’m still able to access.

Sarah Capdeville is a writer living in Missoula. She’s spent the majority of her young adulthood working and playing on Montana’s public lands from the Beartooths to the Bob Marshall Wilderness, including four seasons as wilderness ranger in the Rattlesnake Wilderness north of Missoula.

