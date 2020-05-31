Guest view: Independent banks ready to help

For the last two months, Montana’s community banks have been at the forefront of helping Montana’s small businesses access federal payroll assistance loans, working capital loans, and emergency grants. And, Montana’s community banks remain committed to playing that important role of connecting the Treasure State’s risk-takers and job-creators to these COVID-19 relief monies. Here is our plan for doing this.
You likely know that in late April, Congress enacted a second round of business relief funding, allocating an additional $310 billion in stimulus monies. Here is what you may not know. If you are a small business owner and you are still in need of financial assistance to carry your business and your employees through, you may be surprised to learn that a significant amount of these funds is still available.
To ensure that our Montana’s main street businesses receive the support they need, the Montana Independent Bankers Association (MIB) is partnering with our national association, the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), to offer an online program that connects Montana’s small businesses and Montana community banks with the intent of ensuring full access to the remaining COVID-19 relief monies. The program can be accessed via your web browser by typing in the following address: https://www.icba.org/about/community-banking/ppp-loan.
Once you are on the resource page, you will find information that connects you to a Montana community bank in your area. What is more, you will find additional information about the Payment Protection Program (PPP), information on what constitutes a ‘community bank’, and how your business can benefit over the long-term from ‘relationship banking’.
“Community banks continue to make the majority of PPP loans, and with significant funds remaining of the $310 billion granted by Congress, we are doing our part to ensure small businesses across the country, including in Montana, get access to these loans through the right partners within their communities,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “This effort is about extending the helping hand of community banking to ensure every American small business has access to PPP funds and can keep workers on payroll during this crucial time.”
A recent ICBA survey revealed that community bankers were able to fund upwards of 80 percent of all loans that came their way in the first round of PPP — for an average of 166 loans per bank. Further, survey data shows community bank loans reached Main Street directly, with an average approved loan between $50,000 and $75,000. Further, Small Business Administration (SBA) data demonstrates community banks’ positive influence on the economy: Institutions with $10 billion in assets or less approved about 60 percent of loans in the first round, and 20 percent of the amount approved was processed by lenders with less than $1 billion in assets.
The story is no different in Montana. Earlier this month, the SBA released data showing that more than 21,000 PPP loans have been made in Montana, totaling almost $1,732,243,726.00. The majority of these loans have been in an amount under $150,000.00.
Because Montana’s community bankers live and work in the Montana communities they serve, from Shelby to Big Timber, from Cascade to Roundup, Montana’s community banks understand that it is the customer who comes first. And, in this vein, if you are a Montana small business that needs some financial help in keeping you and your staff employed during this unprecedented economic time, MIB’s member banks stand ready to assist. I encourage you to connect with your local Montana community bank by visiting the on-line PPP loan portal referenced above or by visiting MIB’s ‘member’ webpage at http://mibonline.org/membership/. Because Montana’s community banks only flourish when our customers succeed, your local community bank will gladly help you access these remaining PPP funds so that you can help your customers and employees.
James Brown is the Executive Director of the Montana Independent Bankers Association (MIB). Since 1967, the MIB has represented the interests of Montana’s state-chartered independent banks.
