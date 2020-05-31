Guest view: Independent banks ready to help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the last two months, Montana’s community banks have been at the forefront of helping Montana’s small businesses access federal payroll assistance loans, working capital loans, and emergency grants. And, Montana’s community banks remain committed to playing that important role of connecting the Treasure State’s risk-takers and job-creators to these COVID-19 relief monies. Here is our plan for doing this.

You likely know that in late April, Congress enacted a second round of business relief funding, allocating an additional $310 billion in stimulus monies. Here is what you may not know. If you are a small business owner and you are still in need of financial assistance to carry your business and your employees through, you may be surprised to learn that a significant amount of these funds is still available.

To ensure that our Montana’s main street businesses receive the support they need, the Montana Independent Bankers Association (MIB) is partnering with our national association, the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), to offer an online program that connects Montana’s small businesses and Montana community banks with the intent of ensuring full access to the remaining COVID-19 relief monies. The program can be accessed via your web browser by typing in the following address: https://www.icba.org/about/community-banking/ppp-loan.