Guest view: Insider-trading senators need to be held accountable

The shameful back story is that when it was initially introduced, many prominent Republicans opposed the STOCK Act. At one hearing, a Republican witness essentially argued there was nothing wrong with insider trading!

Not until a 60 Minutes exposé raised public outrage did members scramble to climb on board. Yet, even then, behind the scenes, efforts were made to weaken the final bill from its original design and reduce transparency.

When the bill finally came to a vote, Richard Burr was one of only three Senators who voted “no,” calling the bill “insanity” and describing himself as a “brave soul.”

During his 15 years in the Senate, Burr’s estimated personal net worth has grown from just over $500,000 to more than $7.4 Million in 2018.

For her part, newly appointed Senator Loeffler was already the wealthiest member of the Senate when she made her recent trades.

If that is what passes for bravery or public service in America today, we are in deep trouble.

Most members of Congress hold themselves to a higher standard and are in fact public servants.

Those who fail that test must be held accountable by voters.

Rod Chandler is a Republican former United States Congressman from Washington state who served from 1983 to 1993. He is a member of Republicans for Integrity, which brings together Republican former members of Congress who seek to put “country before party.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0