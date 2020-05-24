Guest view: Insider-trading senators need to be held accountable

Constitutional democratic republics such as ours depend on a fundamental value that is too seldom talked about but is essential to the people’s faith in government.
I am referring to the commitment of elected officials to serve the public, not themselves.
As a former Republican member of Congress and a member of Republicans for Integrity, I find it deeply troubling that two high-ranking Republican Senators appear to have sold large quantities of stocks not long after receiving closed-door briefings about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic in January before the threat was widely known.
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee, should have been expected to hold himself to the absolute highest possible ethical standard and never act in a way that gave even a remote appearance that he would use his position for personal gain.
His sale of stock, whether or not it is ultimately deemed a crime, certainly gives the impression that he took advantage of information for personal gain.
Like Burr, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, appointed to her seat just weeks before, traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks, including selling shares in companies likely to be adversely affected by the outbreak while purchasing interests in companies that stood to profit.
Considering that these two senators made stock trades that far exceed the life savings of most American families, at a time when millions of their countrymen were about to lose their jobs, businesses or homes, and more than a hundred thousand would ultimately die, is shocking.
To make matters worse (not easily done) both Burr and Loeffler, in different ways, made public statements suggesting that those who were raising red flags about the dangers of the virus were exaggerating the risks of the virus for political gain.
Burr said publicly that our country was “in a better position than any other country to respond to a public health threat like the coronavirus.”
So in public, Loeffler and Burr suggested things were under control even as they received closed briefings suggesting things could get seriously out of control — and then made investments that took advantage of the grim forecast.
But how do we know that Burr and Loeffler made the trades they did?
Because a law called the STOCK Act (Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge), which passed in 2012, explicitly prohibited members of Congress, their family or staff from making investments based on non-public information.
The STOCK Act also requires members of Congress to report financial transactions within 45 days, rather than the once-yearly requirement that existed previously.
The shameful back story is that when it was initially introduced, many prominent Republicans opposed the STOCK Act. At one hearing, a Republican witness essentially argued there was nothing wrong with insider trading!
Not until a 60 Minutes exposé raised public outrage did members scramble to climb on board. Yet, even then, behind the scenes, efforts were made to weaken the final bill from its original design and reduce transparency.
When the bill finally came to a vote, Richard Burr was one of only three Senators who voted “no,” calling the bill “insanity” and describing himself as a “brave soul.”
During his 15 years in the Senate, Burr’s estimated personal net worth has grown from just over $500,000 to more than $7.4 Million in 2018.
For her part, newly appointed Senator Loeffler was already the wealthiest member of the Senate when she made her recent trades.
If that is what passes for bravery or public service in America today, we are in deep trouble.
Most members of Congress hold themselves to a higher standard and are in fact public servants.
Those who fail that test must be held accountable by voters.
Rod Chandler is a Republican former United States Congressman from Washington state who served from 1983 to 1993. He is a member of Republicans for Integrity, which brings together Republican former members of Congress who seek to put “country before party.”
