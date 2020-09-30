Guest view: Invest in public lands with marijuana revenue

Montanans are famous for investing in the outdoors and over the years, we’ve found unique and trailblazing ways to do it. We enacted some of the first hunting and fishing licenses and bag limits, established game preserves, and created programs like Habitat Montana that increase access to landlocked public lands, help Montana’s family farms and ranches fund conservation easements that protect land in perpetuity, and create permanent hunter access. This year, Montanans have another unique and first of its kind opportunity to support the outdoors, wildlife and public lands access by voting yes on both CI-118 and I-190.

Following in the footsteps of eleven other states, Montana voters have the opportunity to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21 by passing both CI-118 and I-190. The Montana effort to legalize marijuana differs from other states, though. Roughly 50 percent of the revenue generated from recreational marijuana sales would support state public lands by funding efforts like Habitat Montana. These funds are critical in order to maintain abundant wildlife populations and ensure our outdoor economy continues to thrive.