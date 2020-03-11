Guest view: Let's get the census right

The United States Constitution requires our government to count every person in the country every 10 years. In 2020, the Census Bureau is taking advantage of 21st century technology. For the first time households can fill out the census form online, helping to conserve natural resources, save taxpayer money, and process data efficiently.
This week households in Montana will begin receiving post cards from the US Census Bureau inviting us to respond using a web address and a Census ID number for completing the census. It is important that people recognize that postcards from the Census Bureau are legitimate and respond to the invitation to go to the official web address by April 1.
The online form filing uses the highest available cybersecurity. The Census Bureau will never ask for your Social Security number, financial information, or anything related to political parties. If you stumble into a “census-like” website that’s asks you for any of this information, or for money, your bank account or your mother’s maiden name, you are not at the correct web address.
Not everyone receiving a post card has access to a computer. The Census is setting up special “Be Counted” locations that have free access to computers for those that need them, including libraries and the Billings Public Library being prepared and ready to help.
If your household does not receive a post card or does not respond, the Census Bureau will be contacting you in April and asking you to mail in a paper census form or call the census phone center. If you don’t respond, census workers will come to your door and complete the form with you.
Why is filling out the census important? Businesses use census data to make investment decisions that boost economic growth. Local, state and federal officials use census data to allocate resources for public safety, disaster response, education, hospitals, veterans and transportation. Estimates show Montana stands to receive $20,000 of federal support during the following 10 years per person counted in the census.
In addition, Montana’s Redistricting Commission uses census data to draw boundaries for fair political representation in the state legislature. Montana stands to gain a second Congressional seat because of the 2020 census, if we get an accurate count of everyone in Montana and our growth isn’t outpaced by other states.
Is personal census information safe? It is against the law for the Census Bureau to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. Courts have been forceful in enforcing the confidentiality of census data, with fines of $250,000 and five years in jail for violations. By law, your responses cannot be used against you and can only be used to produce statistics. Your answers are confidential and cannot be shared with government, law enforcement agencies, landlords, or any agency.
We have one chance every 10 years to get this right. The League of Women Voters encourages everyone to learn about the census process for 2020, to help everyone around you to do the same, and reach out to those living in hard-to-count communities who might be left out. You can help shape the future. Be sure you are counted.