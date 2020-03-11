Guest view: Let's get the census right

Why is filling out the census important? Businesses use census data to make investment decisions that boost economic growth. Local, state and federal officials use census data to allocate resources for public safety, disaster response, education, hospitals, veterans and transportation. Estimates show Montana stands to receive $20,000 of federal support during the following 10 years per person counted in the census.

In addition, Montana’s Redistricting Commission uses census data to draw boundaries for fair political representation in the state legislature. Montana stands to gain a second Congressional seat because of the 2020 census, if we get an accurate count of everyone in Montana and our growth isn’t outpaced by other states.

Is personal census information safe? It is against the law for the Census Bureau to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. Courts have been forceful in enforcing the confidentiality of census data, with fines of $250,000 and five years in jail for violations. By law, your responses cannot be used against you and can only be used to produce statistics. Your answers are confidential and cannot be shared with government, law enforcement agencies, landlords, or any agency.

We have one chance every 10 years to get this right. The League of Women Voters encourages everyone to learn about the census process for 2020, to help everyone around you to do the same, and reach out to those living in hard-to-count communities who might be left out. You can help shape the future. Be sure you are counted.

