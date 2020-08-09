Guest view: Lower Yellowstone needs to increase access

The Lower Yellowstone River has the potential to be a tremendous resource for Eastern Montana by strengthening our economy and improving our quality of life, but there’s one big opportunity to make it even stronger: making the river more accessible.
That’s the challenge the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition came together to address.
We’re community leaders, concerned citizens, destination development advocates, and recreation enthusiasts from Eastern Montana who are committed to expanding sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities along the Lower Yellowstone. In our future, Eastern Montana is a place where more families want to raise their children, more small businesses want to set down roots, and more visitors want to stay and explore. Improving public access and recreation opportunities along the Lower Yellowstone is essential to that future.
Improving Public Access
Currently, there are large access gaps along the river between Hysham and the North Dakota border that make it difficult for locals and visitors to utilize the river. In particular, we’ve worked with community leaders to identify over 175 miles of opportunity between Hysham and Forsyth, west of Miles City, between Fallon and Glendive, and southwest of Sidney. Along this stretch, we have the opportunity to significantly improve recreational access by building or improving boat ramps, improving access roads, building campsites, supplying potable water, and more.
By making these improvements, we can open up large stretches of the river to anglers, boaters, campers, and birdwatchers. Well-spaced campsites, potable water, and toilets would make overnight trips more accessible, while improved roads and boat ramps would enhance access for anglers and recreational floaters. These improvements would have the double benefit of strengthening the local economy and improving the quality of life that makes Eastern Montana so special.
Supporting jobs and businesses
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy supported 71,000 jobs and generated $7.1 billion every year, but the majority of those jobs and monies were concentrated in the western part of the state. This indicates that there’s a real opportunity to strengthen and diversify our economy by boosting tourism.
And many Eastern Montana residents appear to agree. During the past year, the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development and the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project held community listening sessions during which citizens pointed out that the lack of recreation infrastructure can make it difficult to attract visitors. Improving recreational resources along the Lower Yellowstone would provide an opportunity to draw more visitors to Eastern Montana.
Improving our quality of life
Across the board, Montanans point to our great outdoors as their reason for living here. At the same time, they’re worried about losing access. During the Miles City listening session held by the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project, over 70% participants indicated that “loss of access to public lands and rivers for hunting, fishing and recreation” was their greatest concern. We need to protect and improve public access not just for ourselves, but for the generations that will come after us. They deserve to enjoy the same outdoor opportunities that we do today.
Additionally, study after study demonstrates the importance of spending time outdoors, for both physical and mental health, a reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven home. By improving access to our outdoor resources, we can help our communities become healthier and happier.
Our plan
Currently, the Lower Yellowstone Coalition is working on a proposal to designate the Lower Yellowstone River corridor as a recreational management unit, which would ask Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to pursue new and improve existing recreation opportunities including new river access and fishing sites, boat ramps, campsites, restrooms, visitor centers, interpretive trails, and possible state park designations. There’s a long road ahead of us to help the Lower Yellowstone fulfill its potential, and we hope you’ll join us on the journey.
Brenda Maas is the marketing director at Visit Southwest Montana, Ruth Baue is a Treasure County commissioner and fourth-generation farmer from Hysham, and Kali Godfrey is a Sidney city council member and director of Richland County Communities in Action.
