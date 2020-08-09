Guest view: Lower Yellowstone needs to increase access

By making these improvements, we can open up large stretches of the river to anglers, boaters, campers, and birdwatchers. Well-spaced campsites, potable water, and toilets would make overnight trips more accessible, while improved roads and boat ramps would enhance access for anglers and recreational floaters. These improvements would have the double benefit of strengthening the local economy and improving the quality of life that makes Eastern Montana so special.

Supporting jobs and businesses

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy supported 71,000 jobs and generated $7.1 billion every year, but the majority of those jobs and monies were concentrated in the western part of the state. This indicates that there’s a real opportunity to strengthen and diversify our economy by boosting tourism.

And many Eastern Montana residents appear to agree. During the past year, the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development and the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project held community listening sessions during which citizens pointed out that the lack of recreation infrastructure can make it difficult to attract visitors. Improving recreational resources along the Lower Yellowstone would provide an opportunity to draw more visitors to Eastern Montana.

Improving our quality of life