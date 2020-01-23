As you may already know, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generates more than $7.1 billion in consumer spending and supports 71,000 Montana jobs. 96 percent of Montanans recently polled agree that the outdoors are important to our state’s economic future, and 95% say outdoor recreation is important to their quality of life.
However, what you may not realize is the importance of our outdoors to general health — of our communities and our economies. As health care and business professionals in Montana, we see firsthand the importance of the outdoors to the health of our communities. We also understand the connection between a healthy outdoors, and a vibrant economy.
A growing body of research documents the link between time spent outdoors and reduction of stress, improvement of productivity, increased mental clarity and positive impacts on health issues ranging from depression to diabetes and heart disease. In addition, case after case shows us that Montana’s incredible outdoor amenities serve as a major factor in helping to recruit and retain top-notch doctors, nurses, health care professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders to our state.
Montana is blessed with rich outdoor assets, including 33.8 million acres of public lands, nearly 170,000 miles of rivers, and more than 3,200 lakes and reservoirs. One of the cornerstone policies that supports a healthy outdoors in Montana is the Land and Water Conservation Fund or LWCF.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have not heard of LWCF, you might not know that it’s responsible for establishing more than 75 percent of Montana’s fishing access sites. Since it was created, LWCF has invested $618.7 million in Montana for recreational access to hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities in iconic places such as Yellowstone, the Rocky Mountain Front, and Glacier National Park — and equally important, lesser-known places from Ekalaka to Troy — investing in nearly every community in between.
These places are the backbone of the healthy outdoor experiences we know are important not only to our way of life as Montanans, but also to our overall health. LWCF is based on a simple concept: Take revenues from offshore oil and gas development and invest in conservation of our public lands, waters, parks, trails, recreation sites and natural places. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has held bipartisan support for more than half a century as a program that provides funding for access to our favorite places to hike, hunt, and fish, investing in trails, community parks, recreation hubs, and public land easements — all without the cost of one cent to taxpayers.
As many of us are making New Year’s resolutions for a healthier 2020, we will be carefully watching Congress as it determines funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Investing in our outdoors has a deeper impact than just keeping our landscapes healthy; it commits to supporting jobs, communities, and the values of the people who make up the fabric of Montana’s economy. LWCF has only been fully funded by Congress twice since it was established in the 1960s. In the coming year, we hope that our leaders in Congress will make good on the promise of LWCF and support full funding for a healthy economy and healthy Montana communities.
This guest view was co-authored by Guest Column by Shawn Hinz, Vice President of Public Health Services, Riverstone Health; Karen Baumgart, Director, BillingsWorks and Alex Tyson, Executive Director, Visit Billings