Guest view: Mask up now, Yellowstone County

When Montanans venture out in winter, we know to bundle up with coat, hat, gloves and snow boots. When going out during the COVID-19 pandemic, we need the protection of a mask.
This insidious virus infects some people without causing any symptoms. People who don’t even know they are infected can spread the virus to others, who may become seriously ill and in all too many cases people have died from COVID-19.
Cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth, including nonmedical masks, bandanas and scarves, significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 being transmitted from an infected person to other people.
“Right now, we need to live as if we might have the virus and the people around us might have the virus,” Montana State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said in a July 15 guest opinion.
The pandemic’s invasion of Montana started slowly in March and low case counts led Gov. Steve Bullock to lift his stay-home order, allowing many businesses to re-open with additional spacing and disinfection requirements. Under the leadership of Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, RiverStone Health has strongly encouraged everyone to wear masks.
Bullock's March lockdown was then the only known, definite way to shut down COVID-19 transmission. Since then, much more has been learned about how to decrease transmission with social distancing, thorough hand washing, disinfecting contaminated surfaces and use of face masks — particularly indoors. The June reopening and July spike in cases show that Yellowstone County needs that multi-pronged prevention strategy, especially the use of masks.
On July 15, Bullock made masks mandatory with a directive that applies in all Montana counties with four or more active cases of COVID-19. At midweek, Yellowstone County had 482 active cases of COVID-19 and had recorded 19 deaths.
We applaud Bullock for making masks mandatory. We cheer football coaches Jeff Choate, Bobby Hauck and Chris Stutzriem’s leadership on the Mask Up, Montana campaign. We commend Yellowstone County Economic Response and Recovery, and the many local businesses who are providing masks to their employees and customers.
Earlier this month, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the United States could get the pandemic under control in eight weeks — if all Americans wore masks as the CDC has recommended.
That recommendation is supported by the latest research, including a study of two hair stylists in Springfield, Mo., who worked for eight days while they were infected with COVID-19. Their employer required all stylists and clients to wear masks. The two stylists interacted with each other without masks, but they and their clients always wore masks while in close contact. Among 139 total clients, none became infected.
A sewn mask with two layers of cotton fabric stopped droplets from a hard cough from traveling more than 2 ½ inches from the face in research conducted by Florida Atlantic University. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, in that same study, droplets traveled more than 8 feet when there was no face covering at all.
If adhering to the three Ws (wearing masks, washing hands, watching our distance) for several months is the price that we have to pay to protect our community, our families and children, and our businesses and schools, then it's a very small price.
Wearing masks could prevent us from going into lockdown once again.
For over a century, surgeons have used masks to prevent spreading their germs to patients during surgery. Now anyone can be like a surgeon. Wear a mask and protect everyone from your germs.
Dr. John Dorr, a retired orthopedic surgeon, chairs the RiverStone Board of Health, serving Yellowstone County. Joan Thullbery is past chair. Steve Wahrlich is vice chair and James Harris is secretary-treasurer.
