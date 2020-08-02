Guest view: Mask up now, Yellowstone County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Montanans venture out in winter, we know to bundle up with coat, hat, gloves and snow boots. When going out during the COVID-19 pandemic, we need the protection of a mask.

This insidious virus infects some people without causing any symptoms. People who don’t even know they are infected can spread the virus to others, who may become seriously ill and in all too many cases people have died from COVID-19.

Cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth, including nonmedical masks, bandanas and scarves, significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 being transmitted from an infected person to other people.

“Right now, we need to live as if we might have the virus and the people around us might have the virus,” Montana State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said in a July 15 guest opinion.

The pandemic’s invasion of Montana started slowly in March and low case counts led Gov. Steve Bullock to lift his stay-home order, allowing many businesses to re-open with additional spacing and disinfection requirements. Under the leadership of Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, RiverStone Health has strongly encouraged everyone to wear masks.