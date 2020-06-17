Guest view: Montana embraces joyous Juneteenth

For so many reasons the Emancipation Proclamation has been under-recognized in American history — particularly as states of the old confederacy successfully rewrote history by diminishing the centrality of slavery as the primary issue that split the Union apart. Emancipation was essential to the ultimate Union victory, and it was the one great transformational achievement that emerged from that horrifying awful conflict which resulted in the deaths of 625,000 Americans.

The events of the past month — and few years — emphasize how much work is yet to be done for true justice and true equality for the former slaves and their descendants.

Juneteenth sprang spontaneously from illiterate, disempowered, disenfranchised former slaves and yet it has endured — just as the oppressed peoples who have had to fight for every inch of justice and equality and yet have so far to go. It didn’t originate from on high in Washington, D.C., but bubbled up from the authentic grassroots community.