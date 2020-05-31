Guest view: Montana needs to be competitive with China materials market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United States should not have to rely on Chinese minerals, rare earths, and metals when America itself has an abundance of such resources.

Basically, Montana and other Mountain West states need to be more competitive with the huge China materials market.

Fortunately, legislation has been introduced in Congress to assist manufacturers who buy minerals produced in U.S. mines. And we need to make it easier for mining companies to reopen old mines and open new ones by speeding up the permitting process.

Currently, it takes on average seven years for an American company to get governmental approvals for a mining operation, whereas Canada and Australia issue permits in three years.

We need policies that encourage increased use of America's vast mineral resources, now estimated at $6 trillion. The U.S. holds the key to putting the brakes on China's drive to dominate global materials markets.

Let’s now discuss further the complex China and Mountain West world.

China alone accounts for 50% to 70% of global lithium and cobalt refining. China also holds a dominant position for rare earths. It is also responsible for about 85% of processing operations that convert rare earths into metals and magnets.