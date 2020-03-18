Guest View: Montana overall not hurt by China tariff wars

One of Minnesota’s best-selling products to China in 2019 was optical elements, including sophisticated lenses and prisms.

This was curious because these products were among the thousands targeted by China in a trade war with the United States.

In fact, optical elements were hit with 10 percent retaliatory tariffs in 2018, then 20 percent in 2019. Yet Census Bureau records show that exports of these products grew 117 percent, or $107.2 million, compared with 2017, the year before the trade war.

Among states in the Federal Reserve’s Ninth District, Minnesota stood out as having suffered the least in the trade war with China and the least in exports overall. Some of this had to do with certain product categories that seemed resistant to Chinese tariffs and some with products that weren’t targeted by tariffs, such as pharmaceutical blood products.

“We like to say our economy is resilient because it’s very diverse,” said Thu-Mai Ho-Kim, an economic analyst with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Overall, exports from Ninth District states declined between 2017 and 2019—amid the trade wars—with the exception of Minnesota and Montana.