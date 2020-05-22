Guest view: Montana should stick to actual science on oilfield waste rule

To keep things overly simple, just a few of the reasons the analogy does not work are: multiple nuclides (228Ra, 226Ra, and 232Th); varying ratios of one nuclide to another not only between loads but within a load; and different rays along the radio spectrum with differing effects on health, safety, and environmental quality. At best, rather than being a simple averaging by arithmetic mean, any computation would have to be a matrix. Tetra Tech said it would require an as yet non-existent “statistically robust method of tracking the cumulative activity concentrations of each of the three nuclides accepted by the landfill essential to ensuring that the dose to the worker does not exceed 100 mrem/y.”