Guest view: Montana should stick to actual science on oilfield waste rule

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has proposed rules to limit the level of radioactivity in oilfield waste called TENORM that can be accepted in Montana landfills.
Based on science, the safe acceptance level is 50 picocuries per gram. The Argonne National Laboratory reported 50 pCi/gm as the safe level to the North Dakota Department of Health. Tetra Tech Inc. reported the same level to Montana DEQ. North Dakota set 50 pCi/gm as its limit. Montana DEQ proposed the same level based on science, consistency with neighboring states including North Dakota, the recommendations of a stakeholder working group, and more than 2,400 public comments.
Some want to quadruple the radioactive acceptance level for Montana. During the April 2020 meeting of the Montana Environmental Quality Council, an argument emerged for increasing the level to 200 pCi/gm. The argument assumes a safety net by limiting the average concentration in a waste unit to 50 pCi/gm.
In a legal notice for the rulemaking process, DEQ recognized that “there is no standardized method for calculating the in-place average concentration of TENORM waste within a TENORM waste unit.”
Despite that, some have argued that computing an in-place average must be possible and easy enough, drawing a supposed analogy to blending protein levels in hard red spring wheat. The Argonne report to North Dakota refutes that notion and explains why the analogy does not work. The Tetra Tech report to Montana accords with the Argonne report.
To keep things overly simple, just a few of the reasons the analogy does not work are: multiple nuclides (228Ra, 226Ra, and 232Th); varying ratios of one nuclide to another not only between loads but within a load; and different rays along the radio spectrum with differing effects on health, safety, and environmental quality. At best, rather than being a simple averaging by arithmetic mean, any computation would have to be a matrix. Tetra Tech said it would require an as yet non-existent “statistically robust method of tracking the cumulative activity concentrations of each of the three nuclides accepted by the landfill essential to ensuring that the dose to the worker does not exceed 100 mrem/y.”
Following the April EQC meeting, Richland County asked DEQ:
1. Do the administrative rules or statutes of any state rely on a rolling average for a TENORM landfill or disposal unit?
2. If so, is their method of computing rolling averages standardized and publicly available
DEQ replied:
“The short answer to your questions is, no. We have not found in our research and dialogue with other TENORM states regulations or methodologies for calculating rolling averages.”
No state relies upon a magical nonexistent method. Montana would be the first to go with superstition rather than science because of deal-politics rather than rational rule-making.
Tom Halvorson is a civil attorney in Sidney.
