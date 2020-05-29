Guest view: Montana's leadership on outdoor issues is vital

Montana’s economy also enjoys the benefits of the outdoor community to the tune of 71,000 jobs, $286 million in state and local tax revenue, and $2.2 billion in wages and salaries. At Simms Fishing in Bozeman, we employ 150 workers and help countless more Montanans find the outdoor gear they need. Providing for our customers while keeping employees safe has become increasingly difficult, but we are committed to doing our part to contribute to our community’s recovery success story. As the country battles COVID-19, Simms and the entire outdoor industry is working to foster happy, healthy, and thriving families despite the obstacles.

Ultimately, our efforts are limited if public spaces and waterways are not well maintained, safe, and accessible for everyone to use.

As we outlined in a letter to Congress earlier this month, passing the Great American Outdoors Act is just the start of a broader effort to reignite the economy by supporting the outdoors. Additional steps lawmakers should take include expanding the Civilian Conservation Corps, a rapidly deployable program to combat unemployment — especially among young people — and help put our country back on its feet.

“Normal” might look different today than it did three months ago, but the ability of the outdoors to promote well-being, provide employment, and generate value for local communities has not changed. As we continue to navigate through this crisis one walk around the block at a time, leadership from Montana’s senators on outdoor issues is an asset to the state and our nation.

Lise Aangeenbrug is executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association. K.C. Walsh is executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products. Casey Sheahan is CEO of Simms Fishing Products.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0