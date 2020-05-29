Guest view: Montana's leadership on outdoor issues is vital

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing what “normal” looks like. Through it all, Montanans are finding shared relief in leaving home to responsibly enjoy the outdoors and escape the stress this crisis brings. Montanans know the value of spending time outside — not to mention the economic value of the outdoor recreation industry. We are fortunate to have leaders like Sen. Steve Daines, whose efforts to protect the outdoors helped to secure the support of President Trump and a new promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Great American Outdoors Act to the Senate floor in June.
This landmark bipartisan bill, which is cosponsored by Daines, Sen. Jon Tester, and 57 other senators from both sides of the aisle, addresses the maintenance backlog of our public lands and provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which will strengthen local tourism, double investment in local economies, and create jobs. With attention these days rightfully focused on helping people and the economy recover, the good news is the Great American Outdoors Act addresses both of these priorities.
Investing in our public lands and waters — and clearing the tremendous maintenance backlog that has accumulated over the years — is an essential part of stimulating Montana’s recovery and supporting the increase in people who are spending more time outdoors. Even before the pandemic, a report by the Outdoor Industry Association found 81 percent of Montana residents participate in outdoor recreation each year and are more likely than the average American to participate in “day hiking and wildlife viewing.”
Montana’s economy also enjoys the benefits of the outdoor community to the tune of 71,000 jobs, $286 million in state and local tax revenue, and $2.2 billion in wages and salaries. At Simms Fishing in Bozeman, we employ 150 workers and help countless more Montanans find the outdoor gear they need. Providing for our customers while keeping employees safe has become increasingly difficult, but we are committed to doing our part to contribute to our community’s recovery success story. As the country battles COVID-19, Simms and the entire outdoor industry is working to foster happy, healthy, and thriving families despite the obstacles.
Ultimately, our efforts are limited if public spaces and waterways are not well maintained, safe, and accessible for everyone to use.
As we outlined in a letter to Congress earlier this month, passing the Great American Outdoors Act is just the start of a broader effort to reignite the economy by supporting the outdoors. Additional steps lawmakers should take include expanding the Civilian Conservation Corps, a rapidly deployable program to combat unemployment — especially among young people — and help put our country back on its feet.
“Normal” might look different today than it did three months ago, but the ability of the outdoors to promote well-being, provide employment, and generate value for local communities has not changed. As we continue to navigate through this crisis one walk around the block at a time, leadership from Montana’s senators on outdoor issues is an asset to the state and our nation.
Lise Aangeenbrug is executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association. K.C. Walsh is executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products. Casey Sheahan is CEO of Simms Fishing Products.
