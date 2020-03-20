Guest view: National Bison Range may leave the public lands

Guest view: National Bison Range may leave the public lands

062319 bison-1-tm.jpg

Tourists watch a bull bison prepare to cross a road in the National Bison Range in Moiese recently. The National Bison Range is sometimes called the "crown jewel" of the National Wildlife Refuge system, but in recent years it has seen funding shortfalls and maintenance backlogs.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

The Gallatin Wildlife Association takes pride adhering to science and the law. But in our advocacy for wildlife, fisheries and their respective habitats, we realize we must also educate and inform the public.

Readers please become aware of Senate Bill 3019; a bill focused on water compact issues of Montana. But water is not the issue here. The issue is language found in the depths of this 65-page legislation transferring the National Bison Range, a unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System, out of public ownership into the sovereign hands of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Why is the transfer of this historic and popular unit of our National Wildlife Refuge System included in a water compact bill? Where is the transparency? How many Montanans do you think are aware of this land give away? And let us not forget, this is America’s public land. How many Americans do you think, across this country are aware of such action? Don’t they have a say? Where’s the debate, the dialogue? Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, our two senators who sponsored this bill, must answer these questions.

In 2002, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted a survey of National Wildlife Refuges across the country. The purpose was to gather information about visitor satisfaction. Quoting from that report,

“A sample of 50 “high visitation” refuges was identified. Forty-five refuges from this sample participated in the survey. The analysis presented in this document is based on survey results from 43 of the 45 participating refuges….”

In that report, the NBR ranked 8th overall for highest satisfaction rating. This validates the need, the demand, and the interest in the NBR today. The American people appreciate what the NBR has to offer.

The NBR is one of the oldest units of the National Wildlife Refuge System. It was the first public land purchased with tax money for the sole purpose of protecting wildlife. This was the federal mission, the federal inheritance as guaranteed by Public Law 60-136 signed into law by President Theodore Roosevelt, May 23, 1908. It states a “permanent National Bison Range for the herd of bison to be presented by the American Bison Society”.

What’s changed? Our federal inheritance could be lost, and we don’t have a say? The need for the protection of bison is just as important today as it was in 1908. Bison on private and federal land do exist across this country, but not with such genetic importance to the federal estate as bison of the NBR. Even the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded:

“The bison herd on NBR is unique, having one of the highest levels of allelic richness, heterozygosity, and private alleles among the federal herds tested.”

Dr. Jim Bailey, retired wildlife biologist, has informed Daines and Tester: “Almost certainly, loss of control of NBR bison will seriously impair the success of the DOI conservation strategy for plains bison.”

This is why this bison herd and NBR land are relevant today. There are 112 years of collected history and science of this herd; the unique genetics of which cannot be replaced. It is priceless. This is why the federal mission still exists. For Senators Daines and Tester to dismiss this research, the richness of this history and to secretly transfer this facility and herd out of public ownership is unconscionable.

Then there is the issue of precedent. What’s to prevent any legislator from sticking, deep into a piece of legislation, language removing other public land from federal protection without public discourse? Despite the small disclaimer to the contrary on the last page, do we really think this will be anything but precedent setting? There are 68 National Parks and 34 National Wildlife Refuges listed in policy under Section 403(c) of the Tribal Self-Governance Act of 1994. That Act subjects’ public lands to potential turn over to tribes. Glacier National Park is on the list. S3019 opens that door wide, launching a precedent setting change, robbing Americans of their public land.

There’s more to this story and the truth must be told. But for now, we must tell  Daines and Tester to remove the transfer of NBR from Senate Bill 3019.

Nagel is President of Gallatin Wildlife Association and West is a retired Manager of National Wildlife Refuges for 35 years; 20 of those were at the National Bison Range.
