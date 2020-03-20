Guest view: National Bison Range may leave the public lands

The Gallatin Wildlife Association takes pride adhering to science and the law. But in our advocacy for wildlife, fisheries and their respective habitats, we realize we must also educate and inform the public.

Readers please become aware of Senate Bill 3019; a bill focused on water compact issues of Montana. But water is not the issue here. The issue is language found in the depths of this 65-page legislation transferring the National Bison Range, a unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System, out of public ownership into the sovereign hands of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Why is the transfer of this historic and popular unit of our National Wildlife Refuge System included in a water compact bill? Where is the transparency? How many Montanans do you think are aware of this land give away? And let us not forget, this is America’s public land. How many Americans do you think, across this country are aware of such action? Don’t they have a say? Where’s the debate, the dialogue? Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, our two senators who sponsored this bill, must answer these questions.

In 2002, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted a survey of National Wildlife Refuges across the country. The purpose was to gather information about visitor satisfaction. Quoting from that report,