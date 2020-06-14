Guest view: Net metering, rooftop solar under attack again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rooftop solar in Montana is under attack again and this time current rooftop solar owners are targeted too. In April, an anti-renewables group filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to try to bring a swift and sudden end to net metering programs across the country, including in Montana. The proposal seeks to transfer control over net metering programs from state public utility commissions into the hands of the federal agency. Under this new oversight, the value of credits net metering customers receive, both current and future customers, would be cut in half — or more. This proposal would end net metering as we know it.

Net metering is a state policy that allows rooftop solar owners to receive credits on their utility bills for excess energy they generate and send back to the grid. Over the past 20 years, net metering has fueled growth in Montana’s renewable energy industry. It has created jobs across the state and allowed Montanans to save money on their energy bills, which are some of the highest in our region. In short, it’s been successful. Despite this, it has come under attack before. Montanans will recall that net metering was a core issue in NorthWestern Energy’s electric rate case last year. Fortunately, the Montana Public Service Commission rejected the proposed changes and net metering remains intact, for the time being.