Guest view: Net neutrality needs to be the law of the land

This well-intentioned but not well-thought-out approach means that even our company, a tiny ISP that upholds net neutrality and is just trying to provide our customers great internet service, would face significant new hurdles before we could offer new services or change our network management technologies. We would face a massive pile of new reporting, red-tape, and money to lawyers and consultants, all of which diverts us from expanding into new areas and serving more customers, which is a negative all around. That bill is basically a case study in unintended consequences combined with overzealous advocacy.

The current situation is that net neutrality is caught in the valley of death between the two political parties. The conservatives claim that any regulation will impede business, while the progressives see the need for a bill but have embraced an approach that is dead on arrival in the Senate. In the end, consumers are the ones who lose, because we don’t have these protections.