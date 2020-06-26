Guest view: No time to turn our backs on science

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the division and disparities across our country. While many of us are able to stay home to stay safe, others are deemed essential and have to work the frontlines. From grocery store workers, healthcare workers, sanitation services, and public transit operators, many of the country’s essential workers are also working low-wage jobs.

These workers face further risk when, in a nation as advanced as the United States, elected officials wanting to divide the country incite baseless debates over something as fundamental as science and medical innovation. It is now more important than ever to follow the advice of public health officials, including our scientists and doctors. It’s essential that we trust science and support the research and innovation that will get us through this pandemic.

As Americans endure the impact of COVID-19, we’ve had to suffer a barrage of reckless commentary from elected officials that are not supported by science. Calling the pandemic a hoax at campaign rallies, refusing to accept the science behind face masks and social distancing, encouraging Americans to take a drug that has not been FDA approved for COVID-19, and suggesting researchers look into injecting disinfectant is an appropriate treatment, has only served to confuse the public and has put more American lives at risk. We are fortunate that many of our states are led by governors, both Republican and Democratic, who have ignored the noise and followed the sound of advice of public health experts, like Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock. In doing so, they have certainly saved lives and have bought scientists more time to develop an effective prevention strategy.