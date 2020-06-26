Guest view: No time to turn our backs on science

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the division and disparities across our country. While many of us are able to stay home to stay safe, others are deemed essential and have to work the frontlines. From grocery store workers, healthcare workers, sanitation services, and public transit operators, many of the country’s essential workers are also working low-wage jobs.
These workers face further risk when, in a nation as advanced as the United States, elected officials wanting to divide the country incite baseless debates over something as fundamental as science and medical innovation. It is now more important than ever to follow the advice of public health officials, including our scientists and doctors. It’s essential that we trust science and support the research and innovation that will get us through this pandemic.
As Americans endure the impact of COVID-19, we’ve had to suffer a barrage of reckless commentary from elected officials that are not supported by science. Calling the pandemic a hoax at campaign rallies, refusing to accept the science behind face masks and social distancing, encouraging Americans to take a drug that has not been FDA approved for COVID-19, and suggesting researchers look into injecting disinfectant is an appropriate treatment, has only served to confuse the public and has put more American lives at risk. We are fortunate that many of our states are led by governors, both Republican and Democratic, who have ignored the noise and followed the sound of advice of public health experts, like Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock. In doing so, they have certainly saved lives and have bought scientists more time to develop an effective prevention strategy.
This is no time to turn our backs on science. We owe it to our frontline and essential workers risking their lives every day to listen to the advice of our public health officials and doctors and continue investing in the innovation that will move us forward. Every year, the United States contributes roughly $90 billion in the research and development of new medicines, making us a global leader in innovation.
History shows us that innovation is on our side. Thanks to the evolution of science, we have vaccines for diseases that once impacted thousands of people such as smallpox and polio. And as we continue to invest, we see significant strides in drugs for chronic conditions. Just recently, the FDA has approved 13 cancer treatments in the last 18-months.
There is hope that we will get through this pandemic thanks to scientists working around the clock in labs and through the private-public partnerships. As we reach seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has already approved the emergency use of Remdesivir for COVID-19, and there are over 125 distinct vaccines at various stages of development.
We must listen to public health officials and take advantage of the resources we have at our disposal as a result of innovation. Using new delivery and online services will slow the spread of the virus and save lives, all while supporting our friends and neighbor’s small businesses as they struggle to stay afloat through the pandemic.
So please ignore lies spread by self-absorbed elected officials and their conspiracy mongering allies who seek to cause division at the cost of American lives. America’s best hope is to continue to trust science, support innovation, and listen to our public health leaders like Dr. Fauci, who is leading the country with science and facts.
Kelly McCarthy is a former legislator and congressional candidate from Billings. He is currently working as a campaign advisor and political consultant for the Territory Alliance Party in Australia
