Guest view: NorthWestern's plans flawed, troubling

The irony in NorthWestern’s conclusions is that the utility is slated to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market in 2021. As Synapse points out, this regional energy market “allows for more efficient sharing of any needed flexible capacity,” and “the overall need for any one utility to hold a certain level of dispatchable resources is lessened.” And according to the WEIM website, “besides its economic advantages, the EIM improves the integration of renewable energy, which leads to a cleaner, greener grid.” One has to wonder why NorthWestern ignored these cost-saving benefits in its analysis.

As ratepayers, what are we to make of these troubling findings? It appears that NorthWestern is not making decisions in its customers’ best interests. Because it earns a guaranteed return on everything it owns—more than 10% on equity—NorthWestern has an incentive to build and own expensive new generation. Our utility already has the highest electricity rates in our region, and rates would skyrocket if the PSC were to approve NorthWestern’s planned generation expansion.