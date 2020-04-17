Guest view: Now we must listen to our scientists

One of today’s somber questions is whether we will listen more seriously to our scientists. We should have done better with Covid-19, since the warnings were rumbling many months ago. That aside, our scientists have always warned us about the possibility of pandemics. Having grown up with a scientist-father, I heard that very prediction at our family dinner table. But after years of well-being, the public concern evaporated.

One scientist who recently had an important message to share at MSU is Dr. Rob Davies, physicist at Utah State University, who lectured on the global and local effects of the climate crisis and America’s hyper-consumption in a finite world. Since then, all discussion about climate change has been totally eclipsed by our focus on the virus, and the need to get things back to normal. This is understandable. We are in a terrifying global predicament. But if one takes Dr. Davies’ message to heart, which is the overwhelming consensus in the science world, we don’t have the luxury of putting a response to global warming on hold until we have taken care of the virus crisis. We have a mere 10 years to try to correct the atmospheric imbalance or we will pass a tipping point. Each year we postpone action means that corrective measures will have to be ever more severe and impactful to our way of life — or we face unacceptable consequences. They are too unacceptable to contemplate, although Dr. Davies took a stab at it, and appeared to choke up on his own words.