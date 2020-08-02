Guest view: On-campus schooling just isn't safe now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m just going to blurt it right out: Call off on-campus schooling for the foreseeable future.

There is no way, in the throes of a pandemic, you can protect the safety of all the people in the school environment and all the people they go home to and retain the advantages of in-class instruction. Yes, remote learning is not the same. But neither is what we’re planning, and all these labor-intensive exercises charting out inane details cannot blot out the big picture: We are stuck in this time and space.

I’ve watched hopefully as school districts devised plans for ensuring students interact only with the same students and then only at a safe distance and, if they choose, with a mask. My conclusions:

I don’t believe the plans will work. Bubbles and pods sound great if you live in a carefully sealed bubble or pod 24/7. None of the people in a school do. They all pass through multiple pods day in and day out. There is no testing available to ensure that one day’s safety extends into the next. New day, new roll of the dice.