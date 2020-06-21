Guest view: Our outdoor heritage is at stake in November

When Gianforte served on the National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands subcommittee, the committee responsible for overseeing and protecting Montana’s pristine outdoor heritage, he was absent for more than half of the scheduled meetings, leaving the concerns of Montanans out of the conversation.

Among the events Gianforte couldn’t be bothered to show up for? Hearings on bills to support the recruitment of recreational hunters and shooters, dedicate more than $1 billion in funding to conserve our wildlife, and protect federal forests and grasslands from the threat of wildfires and other risks.

Montana only has one representative in the U.S. House. So when Gianforte decided to skip out on his job in Congress, Montana’s hunters and anglers had no one there to stand up for our public lands. These are betrayals that Montanans should never forget.

Any sportsman knows that wealthy out-of-staters, like Gianforte's rich buddies, pose a huge threat to the continued viability of Montana’s incredible outdoor heritage. If we give him a chance, he and Juras will do their bidding by removing dozens of accesses across our state. Your hunting or fishing spot will be treated just like that river access he tried to remove.