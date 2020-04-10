Guest view: Outdated tax policies are harming Montanans

Guest view: Outdated tax policies are harming Montanans

{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Puchlerz

TOM PUCHLERZ

In Montana people value our public lands for many reasons, including the hunting and angling opportunities they provide people across the state. Our iconic landscapes are home to an abundance of wildlife that help support the livelihoods of sportsmen and women, and the outdoor legacy they want to leave for their children and grandchildren.

Even right now, when our economy and oil and gas prices are in a free fall due to market instability, the Department of the Interior whom the public has entrusted to responsibly manage our public lands and wildlife, is pushing forward with leasing and drilling on public lands. For decades the oil and gas industry has taken advantage of severely outdated federal public land leasing laws that have not been updated in a century.

As a result, these policies have failed to ensure that taxpayers are receiving greatly needed fair returns from Montana’s natural resources. After mounting concerns about revenue loss due to the Trump administration's push for "energy dominance" on public lands, Taxpayers for Common Sense (TCS) released a report detailing how oil and gas leasing mismanagement has cost Montana millions in revenue.

These lost revenues, totaling more than $110 million during the last decade, could have funded crucial state priorities like education and infrastructure. For those who are actively engaged with issues facing taxpayers and public lands and for the communities that these funds could support, the results were very concerning.

According to the TCS report, a problematic practice known as non-competitive leasing is rampant in Montana. TCS’ analysis shows that while nationwide, 18 percent of leases issued by BLM in 2018 were non-competitive, the number was a whopping 72 percent in Montana. This means nearly 96,000 acres were leased without even the hint of competition between companies. For a small filing fee and less than the price of a cup of coffee--$1.50 per acre--oil and gas companies are able to lease our public lands non-competitively, which sticks it to taxpayers and means that other activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking are given short shrift.

Our public lands are too critical to Montana’s economic growth and our outdoor way of life to let them be leased for pennies on the dollar to oil and gas companies. They are too special to be subject to non-competitive lease sales, when they could instead support activities like hunting and fishing that create jobs and generate revenue for nearby communities, or hiking and camping that Montanans depend on to improve our quality of life.

We aren’t the only ones who rely on the land. Montana’s public lands support an abundant and diverse range of wildlife, but we know this wildlife is gravely threatened by irresponsible oil and gas development.

The Bureau of Land Management has a responsibility to manage our lands in a way that promotes multiple uses and balances our wildlife and our natural resources. By leasing our lands for less than you pay for a cup of coffee, they are failing to uphold this mandate.

The Trump administration is supposed to act as a steward of our public lands in a way that maximizes the benefits to taxpayers and protects our natural resources. Sadly, under the administration’s energy dominance agenda, we’ve seen some of the highest levels of non-competitive leasing in the last decade. The new analysis from TCS makes it clear that by exploiting loopholes in our outdated leasing laws, the administration is letting oil and gas companies get away with sweetheart deals, leaving taxpayers in the dust.

It is imperative that taxpayers get a fair return on the public lands that belong to all of us, and that our natural resources, including wildlife and their habitat, are protected. Congress can ensure this by putting an end to non-competitive leasing, and once and for all tip the scales back towards the people of Montana and put our public lands first.

Steve Ellis is the President of Taxpayers for Common Sense.

Tom Puchlerz, of Stevensville, is president of the Montana Wildlife Federation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Commentary: COVID-19 shows that what we're doing to animals is killing us, too

About two-thirds of emerging infectious diseases in humans - including COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, HIV, Zika, H1N1, cholera and almost all recent epidemics - came from animals. And 70% of those originated in wildlife. Pathogens have leaped from animals to humans for eons, but the pace of this spillover has increased rapidly over the last century. As 7.8 billion people on this planet radically ...

+2
Commentary: Let's have paid staycations instead of unemployment
Columnists

Commentary: Let's have paid staycations instead of unemployment

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis recently estimated that the U.S. unemployment rate might exceed 30% in the next few months. If this happens, it won't be the inevitable consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated public health response. It will be the fault of elected officials for failing to pursue a solution that's right in front of them. I call it the paid staycation. In ...

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it
Columnists

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it

The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on America's elections, as evidenced by the fight over Wisconsin's primary this week. One proposed solution is moving everyone to voting by mail, but President Donald Trump isn't a fan. "A lot of people cheat with mail-in voting," he said last week. He's got a point. I've done it myself. In 2011, when I was living in Palm Beach County, Fla., I decided ...

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes
Columnists

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes

With the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying and the economy cratering, can the United States survive another injection of Rudy Giuliani? It looks like we're about to find out. The Washington Post reports that the former mayor of New York City is taking time off from his relentless pursuit of Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian hiding spot of the Democratic National Committee's email server to become a ...

Columnists

Commentary: Special interest spectacle: Teachers' unions try to thwart education access at a most inopportune time

With millions of students at home as the result of coronavirus district closures, and families finding themselves thrown into "unexpected homeschooling," Americans rightly expect that teachers, administrators and principals at all types of schools would be embracing an "all hands on deck" approach to this challenging situation. But while instances of cooperation between public and private ...

Commentary: Coronavirus proved Bernie Sanders right. But only partly
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus proved Bernie Sanders right. But only partly

  • Updated

One piece of conventional wisdom circulating in the wake of Bernie Sanders' withdrawal from the Democratic presidential primary is that the COVID-19 pandemic proves he was right about health care. In truth, it proves him half right. The pandemic is causing millions of people to lose their jobs and their health insurance just when they are most in need of coverage. If this country had universal ...

Columnists

Commentary: Animal shelters must not wash their hands of responsibility during this pandemic

While we race to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in danger of forgetting what started it: our own species' blatant disrespect and disregard for the other species who try to share our world but often aren't permitted to. The novel coronavirus originated in one of the world's many live-animal markets - violent, filthy places where animals, terrified and trembling, are crammed into cages ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News