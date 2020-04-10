Guest view: Outdated tax policies are harming Montanans

According to the TCS report, a problematic practice known as non-competitive leasing is rampant in Montana. TCS’ analysis shows that while nationwide, 18 percent of leases issued by BLM in 2018 were non-competitive, the number was a whopping 72 percent in Montana. This means nearly 96,000 acres were leased without even the hint of competition between companies. For a small filing fee and less than the price of a cup of coffee--$1.50 per acre--oil and gas companies are able to lease our public lands non-competitively, which sticks it to taxpayers and means that other activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking are given short shrift.

Our public lands are too critical to Montana’s economic growth and our outdoor way of life to let them be leased for pennies on the dollar to oil and gas companies. They are too special to be subject to non-competitive lease sales, when they could instead support activities like hunting and fishing that create jobs and generate revenue for nearby communities, or hiking and camping that Montanans depend on to improve our quality of life.

We aren’t the only ones who rely on the land. Montana’s public lands support an abundant and diverse range of wildlife, but we know this wildlife is gravely threatened by irresponsible oil and gas development.