Guest view: Pendley's proposals an affront to Montana conservation values

Based on that input, the office initially recommended protecting 100,000 acres for their wilderness character, having identified 200,000 acres that meet the standard for wilderness protection. These are places that have some of the last intact grasslands in the U.S., providing some of the most productive habitat in North America for big game and upland birds.

None of these places will receive much protection in the final RMP.

Instead of applying strong protections for any place included in those 200,000 acres, the BLM is applying a “Backcountry Conservation Area” (BCA) status for a few of them. While it might be appropriate for certain public lands, the BCA status does not offer anything close to sufficient protection for Crooked Creek and many other places in central Montana. That’s because BCAs, as defined in this plan, will still allow for oil and gas leasing, even though there is very little oil and gas potential in central Montana.

So why is the BLM allowing for oil and gas development in areas where there is so little potential for it? It has to do with noncompetitive oil and gas leasing. In July, Sen. Tester introduced the Leasing Market Efficiency Act, which would put an end to this insidious practice that threatens the integrity of our public lands.