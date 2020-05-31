Guest view: PSC's cavalcade of misdeeds

May 12: The PSC is suing the Billings Gazette over release of public records. News media in the state and some individuals have requested release of public information. The PSC will cost the taxpayer more money as a result of this suit. When the matter goes before a judge, the decision will go in favor of release. They are public documents.

May 13: A Gazette editorial makes the argument for elimination of the PSC. There are only 12 states that have an elected utility commission. The commissioners make over $100,000 annually and the state could put that to better use, instead of paying these men to waste taxpayer money with their incompetence.

May 21: At the Legislature’s Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee, Senator Mary McNally grilled Commission Chairman Brad Johnson about why the commission reversed their decision to get more information from NWE about the acquisition of Colstrip, Unit 4. Rep. Denise Hayman wanted to know what transpired in between the two meetings and who else was involved. It turns out there were phone records of multiple phone calls with the mayor of Colstrip.

“Have you no sense of shame, Chairman Johnson?”