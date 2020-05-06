Guest view: Republicans fighting for workers, middle class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the eve of the Treasure State’s most bustling season, Montanans are looking with uncertainty at the road ahead. An additional 15,000 Montanans filed unemployment claims during the week ending in April 25th due to coronavirus-related restrictions, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 newly unemployed Montanans and our unemployment rate per capita soaring.

Fortunately, over the last month, the Trump Administration and our Republican leaders in Congress have helped secure critical economic relief for these hard-working Montanans and our small businesses — even in the face of the Democrats’ delays and their attempts to push unrelated, left-wing agenda items at every turn.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Congressional Democrats have cast aside American workers by delaying relief legislation not once, but twice — only to use the dire moment as a political opportunity to advance policies like the Green New Deal. Montana simply cannot afford to elect another Democrat to Congress only to stand with their party bosses as the pocketbooks of employees and employers all across Montana take a hit. While a Representative Kathleen Williams or a Senator Steve Bullock would be a big win for Chuck and Nancy, they would be disastrous for our state and ensure that politics, not leadership, define any future crisis.