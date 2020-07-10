Guest view: Ruling a major victory for Yellowstone grizzlies

The Ninth Circuit's ruling is very important because the Yellowstone grizzly bear population is expanding but not growing. The population has not been growing for the last 20 years. Grizzlies are expanding because their food sources are declining. Whitebark pine trees and Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations have been decimated. Yellowstone grizzlies have been moving out of their core habitat, into their former habitat, in a desperate search for food.

Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming are desperate to start shooting grizzly bears which still need to be protected because they will not be recovered until we have one connected population. The current situation of isolated populations will lead to inbreeding. Once a population is inbred, it is finished. We are thrilled that the Ninth Circuit ruled that the Endangered Species Act requires that species be managed based on science, not politics.

The plaintiff group of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Western Watersheds Project, and Native Ecosystems Council was one of five conservation and tribal plaintiff groups (plus one individual) who sued to reverse the delisting of the Yellowstone grizzly bear population, winning a District Court victory in 2018. They were opposed by the states of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and federal governments and trophy hunting groups including the National Rifle Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, seeking to strip grizzlies of protection.

Mike Garrity is the Executive Director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies. Erik Molvar is a wildlife biologist and Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project.

