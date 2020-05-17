Guest view: State coronavirus shutdowns and the Constitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past two months, the nation has engaged in unprecedented shutdowns in an effort to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. After many weeks of economically crippling restrictions and stay-at-home orders, citizens are beginning to question the justification for these measures and whether continued enforcement unreasonably infringes on important constitutional rights and liberties. These concerns are becoming more acute now that we have a better understanding of the impact on our medical system and the economy across the nation and here in Wyoming.

There is no question that states have broad authority to exercise their police power to implement emergency public health orders to protect against an epidemic of disease. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon used that authority, as set forth by state statute, to restrict the size of gatherings and close various facilities and businesses, explaining that the restrictions are necessary to protect those at high risk from COVID-19 and to avoid exceeding the capacity of the health care system.