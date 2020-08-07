Guest view: Steps in the right direction being taken in Crazies

I used to send family and friends to experience some of my favorite trails in the Crazies. But I had to stop. Inevitably, they would come back frustrated with the disparity between what the map showed and what they found on the ground.

It wasn’t lost on me. I’ve spent years trying to link trails or find creative ways to access those high mountain lakes and elk-filled meadows. But disputes over trail easements left me with two options: trespass or go elsewhere.

Finally, after decades of frustration, a group has come together to seek access solutions.

The Crazy Mountain Access Project is a group of hikers and hunters, environmentalists and ranchers — who are working locally to find common ground in the Crazies.

In a time of so much divisiveness in our country, here is an example of people sitting down and talking face-to-face with each other to create viable solutions.

And it’s working.

One of their first successful efforts was to reroute a disputed trail that began at Porcupine Trailhead on the west side of the mountains.