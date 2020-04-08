Guest view: Strength and grit during these times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the middle of a pandemic, it is unsettling to monitor the news because every day brings more stories of sadness and tragedy.

As we face the overwhelming wave of fear generated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, what we need most are reminders of our better human selves. The disruptions of this crisis will be deep, broad and long-lasting, and will touch everyone. The virus is exposing our vulnerability in many different areas.

Sometimes overshadowed by the devastating COVID-19 stories, are the inspiring and creative responses to this pandemic. These stories must be told and widely shared to gain strength. I want to share the story of Rocky Mountain College’s response to the pandemic, and I do so with great pride and gratitude.

Our playbook started with a basic premise: If you have your health, you can figure everything else out. The safety, well-being and health of our students, faculty and staff are our priorities. Our college remains open and operations intact, with appropriate measures undertaken to protect the health of each other. We have stayed true to our identity and core mission, relying on the values we seek to instill in our students every day like critical thinking, acting with empathy and working collaboratively toward the best decisions.