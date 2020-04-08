Guest view: Strength and grit during these times

In the middle of a pandemic, it is unsettling to monitor the news because every day brings more stories of sadness and tragedy.
As we face the overwhelming wave of fear generated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, what we need most are reminders of our better human selves. The disruptions of this crisis will be deep, broad and long-lasting, and will touch everyone. The virus is exposing our vulnerability in many different areas.
Sometimes overshadowed by the devastating COVID-19 stories, are the inspiring and creative responses to this pandemic. These stories must be told and widely shared to gain strength. I want to share the story of Rocky Mountain College’s response to the pandemic, and I do so with great pride and gratitude.
Our playbook started with a basic premise: If you have your health, you can figure everything else out. The safety, well-being and health of our students, faculty and staff are our priorities. Our college remains open and operations intact, with appropriate measures undertaken to protect the health of each other. We have stayed true to our identity and core mission, relying on the values we seek to instill in our students every day like critical thinking, acting with empathy and working collaboratively toward the best decisions.
And as an institution with significant health care programming, we have followed the guidelines established by evidence-based medicine.
We are thankful for the resilience, connection and strength that Rocky Mountain College has developed during its 141 years. We have leaned on those qualities as we explore every contingency, prioritize tireless communication, remain positive and stay committed to our Rocky Mountain College team.
In times like these, it is essential to find ways to connect with others and share our collective solutions to challenges. Though social-distancing has made it harder, we must remind ourselves that we’re part of a greater community, one that can be stronger as we emerge from this crisis. COVID-19 will give us the tools we need to build a better college, a better community, and a better world, if we learn the lessons it teaches.
One of those lessons is that it is imperative to seek expertise. Leaders in higher-education across Montana and the nation are helping each other make smart and timely decisions. Throughout this ordeal, different institutions have shared the lessons we have learned and a greater good triumphs over self-interest.
The necessary physical isolation introduced to combat this pandemic has likely increased your anxiety. Please know that you are part of a larger community of people who believe that a better world is possible. If we all hold that vision together, we can get there, one day at a time.
Emerging stronger is an opportunity presented in a difficult time.
Sending strength and grit to you and our community from a grateful colleague.
Wilmouth is the President of Rocky Mountain College.
