Guest view: Strength and grit during these times

Guest view: Strength and grit during these times

{{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of a pandemic, it is unsettling to monitor the news because every day brings more stories of sadness and tragedy.

As we face the overwhelming wave of fear generated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, what we need most are reminders of our better human selves. The disruptions of this crisis will be deep, broad and long-lasting, and will touch everyone. The virus is exposing our vulnerability in many different areas.

Sometimes overshadowed by the devastating COVID-19 stories, are the inspiring and creative responses to this pandemic. These stories must be told and widely shared to gain strength. I want to share the story of Rocky Mountain College’s response to the pandemic, and I do so with great pride and gratitude.

Our playbook started with a basic premise: If you have your health, you can figure everything else out. The safety, well-being and health of our students, faculty and staff are our priorities. Our college remains open and operations intact, with appropriate measures undertaken to protect the health of each other. We have stayed true to our identity and core mission, relying on the values we seek to instill in our students every day like critical thinking, acting with empathy and working collaboratively toward the best decisions.

And as an institution with significant health care programming, we have followed the guidelines established by evidence-based medicine.

We are thankful for the resilience, connection and strength that Rocky Mountain College has developed during its 141 years. We have leaned on those qualities as we explore every contingency, prioritize tireless communication, remain positive and stay committed to our Rocky Mountain College team.

In times like these, it is essential to find ways to connect with others and share our collective solutions to challenges. Though social-distancing has made it harder, we must remind ourselves that we’re part of a greater community, one that can be stronger as we emerge from this crisis. COVID-19 will give us the tools we need to build a better college, a better community, and a better world, if we learn the lessons it teaches.

One of those lessons is that it is imperative to seek expertise. Leaders in higher-education across Montana and the nation are helping each other make smart and timely decisions. Throughout this ordeal, different institutions have shared the lessons we have learned and a greater good triumphs over self-interest.

The necessary physical isolation introduced to combat this pandemic has likely increased your anxiety. Please know that you are part of a larger community of people who believe that a better world is possible. If we all hold that vision together, we can get there, one day at a time.

Emerging stronger is an opportunity presented in a difficult time.

Sending strength and grit to you and our community from a grateful colleague.

Wilmouth is the President of Rocky Mountain College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Let's have paid staycations instead of unemployment
Columnists

Commentary: Let's have paid staycations instead of unemployment

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis recently estimated that the U.S. unemployment rate might exceed 30% in the next few months. If this happens, it won't be the inevitable consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated public health response. It will be the fault of elected officials for failing to pursue a solution that's right in front of them. I call it the paid staycation. In ...

Columnists

Commentary: COVID-19 shows that what we're doing to animals is killing us, too

About two-thirds of emerging infectious diseases in humans - including COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, HIV, Zika, H1N1, cholera and almost all recent epidemics - came from animals. And 70% of those originated in wildlife. Pathogens have leaped from animals to humans for eons, but the pace of this spillover has increased rapidly over the last century. As 7.8 billion people on this planet radically ...

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task

Donald Trump isn't the first U.S. president to face a deadly new pathogen that wreaks havoc on American life and the wider world. But he may be the least suited for the challenge, a judgment based on how a handful of his predecessors confronted these invisible and terrifying foes. George Washington's epidemic hit before he was president. In early 1777, he was trying to keep the American ...

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it
Columnists

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it

The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on America's elections, as evidenced by the fight over Wisconsin's primary this week. One proposed solution is moving everyone to voting by mail, but President Donald Trump isn't a fan. "A lot of people cheat with mail-in voting," he said last week. He's got a point. I've done it myself. In 2011, when I was living in Palm Beach County, Fla., I decided ...

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes
Columnists

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes

With the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying and the economy cratering, can the United States survive another injection of Rudy Giuliani? It looks like we're about to find out. The Washington Post reports that the former mayor of New York City is taking time off from his relentless pursuit of Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian hiding spot of the Democratic National Committee's email server to become a ...

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in

  • Updated

Coughing is now a doubly serious concern for Asian Americans. Like everyone else, we're afraid of contracting the coronavirus. As a racial group, we have an additional fear: being profiled as disease carriers and being maliciously coughed at. After news of the coronavirus broke in January, Asian Americans almost immediately experienced racial taunts on school campuses, shunning on public ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News