Guest view: The inexcusable shrinking Crazy Mountains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently touted as a “made-in-Montana compromise”, this 3rd land exchange proposal (east-side of the Crazy Mountains) is anything but — let's call it what it is — a big money sellout.

For the public trust's sake, here are the tip of the iceberg points, and how these land exchanges are shrinking the Crazy Mountains.

• Tom Glass (Western Land Group, Inc. representing the Yellowstone Club) was in discussions with Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson, on a proposed land exchange in Big Sky. Glass was informed that the land they offered the FS, was not an equal exchange, they would need to come up with the value balance.

• Supervisor Erickson directed Glass to look to the Crazy Mountains for the value balance needed. My FOIA requests confirm Glass met with Supervisor Erickson and Regional Forester Leanne Marten, during stated time period.

• On February 10, 2020, Enhancing Montana's Wildlife & Habitat, our Friends of the Crazy Mountains plaintiffs and attorneys attended a private meeting requested by Glass and Jess Peterson (Western Skies Strategies), involving their proposed eastern Crazy Mountains land exchange they were creating for the Forest Service. This presentation was also given to numerous groups, shopping for buy-in.