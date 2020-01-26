It’s official. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will vie in Super Bowl 54. A dozen weeks later the National Football League will convene its 2020 draft. During the draft the league will decide who among the newly eligible players will sign with whom.
Curiously in America’s winner-take-all economy, neither Kansas City nor San Francisco will get first pick in the draft. In professional football, no pole positions are won through previous performance: You’re thinking NASCAR. Instead, the order in which NFL teams select new players reverses the order in which they finished the season. Picks begin with the worst team of the year and descend to the Super Bowl champion. Put Biblically, the “… first will be last, and the last first.”
This reversal is not a sop thrown by the NFL to its weakest members. It’s an acknowledgment that competition breeds a successful league and that parity of strength is competition’s mother. The Green Bay Packers won Super Bowls I and II. Had the draft honored winner-take-all, might the Pack have continued its domination? That would have been good for Green Bay but bad for the NFL.
Off the field, the team owners — and most of the fans — honor a different Biblical passage, one immortalized by the legendary Billie Holiday:
Them that’s got shall get / Them that’s not shall lose
So the Bible said and it still is news
Yes, the strong gets more / While the weak ones fade
Empty pockets don’t ever make the grade
While our eyes are on the gridiron, we accede to the NFL’s inverse draft and enjoy the competitive sport that it promotes. Otherwise, though, the penny hasn’t dropped. We’re still in thrall to winner-take-all, to a set of policies ensuring, figuratively speaking, that Green Bay will usually win.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s why it seems normal when Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, gets a salary 295 times the average GM wage. Why it seems normal when the 400 richest Americans are worth $295 trillion, although their tax brackets aren’t significantly different from yours.
That’s also why it seems normal that economic security for middle-class and blue-collar Americans is a relic of the past. (Remember employer-provided health benefits, paid vacations, pension programs? And, further down the ladder, remember the “safety net?”) A decade ago, after America’s bankers speculated the economy into recession, it seemed normal when most American banks were made whole while many of their customers were left under water.
But what if we suddenly realized that what we’ve long thought normal is actually ridiculous? What if, beyond the gridiron and into our polity, we adopted the NFL’s inverted draft? What if we pursued policies in which the least advantaged would get the most consideration?
What if sane income tax brackets reduced Mary Barra’s salary to 25 times the average GM wage? (In 2019 that would have been ±$1.85 million.) What if a five percent wealth tax was levied on Jeff Bezos? (In 2019 that would have left him with $108 billion and change).
What if, meanwhile, we invigorated economic security for middle-class and blue-color folks? Adequate health benefits and reliable pension programs? What if we improved education systems? Preschool through vocational training and/or university and professional studies? What if we got serious about affordable housing, food security, infrastructural renewal, and minimum wage? And what if, the next time America’s bankers speculate our economy into a recession, borrowers are made whole and speculators get haircuts?
We know in our hearts that “last will be first” is preferable to “them that’s got shall get.” It’s fairer. It’s more just. It’s a simple assertion of moral decency spoken by our better angels. But wait! This vital page from the NFL’s playbook reminds us that it’s also good for business. “Last will be first” means that individuals, families, and communities may acquire the skills to compete. And competition is the key to successful societies. There are 32 teams in the NFL. Twenty-nine of them have played in a Super Bowl. Twenty-one have won. Isn’t that a good thing?
-----
A former university professor and retired diplomat, Mr. Lohof writes from Red Lodge and Vienna, Austria.