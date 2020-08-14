Guest view: The Time for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Is Now

As we saw with the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, great things happen for Montana when our delegation works together on behalf of our public lands. We are asking Daines to join Tester in support of the BCSA. With his help, this bill could get a hearing and markup in committee and move on for a Senate floor vote. With three out of four Montanans in support of the BCSA, the time is now for Daines to join Tester as a champion for the BCSA, the importance of which has only been augmented by COVID-19.