Guest view: Time for real leadership at the BLM

While Americans are rightly focused on dealing with the wide-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic—the Trump administration is expected to quietly extend the temporary appointment of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
It will be the third such extension for a man who is spectacularly unqualified to hold such a position and is one more sign that this administration has no interest in the stated mission of the BLM to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
Pendley became the de-facto BLM chief last July, when he was appointed to this “temporary” position. Such an appointment avoids the Constitutionally-mandated oversight of a Senate confirmation process, which would likely bring to light a number of troubling facts.
First and foremost, Pendley -- who is tasked with managing 245 million acres of public land -- doesn’t actually believe in the concept of public lands. In a now-famous essay, he argued that the founding fathers always intended to get rid of public lands and that we should, too (he’s wrong on both counts).
Before coming to the BLM, he spent his entire career battling the federal government over public lands issues, filing 40 lawsuits against the Department of the Interior.
Pendley also supported anti-public lands zealots who threated violence against BLM employees. From his acting director’s perch, he even penned an op-ed that implies local sheriffs – not federal law enforcement – should be the lead law enforcement on public lands. This is the ideology of an extremist group affiliated with armed militants including Ammon and Cliven Bundy that most law enforcement officers reject. It is normalizing the extremist fringe in our society.
The Trump administration has offered up more acres of public land for oil and gas leasing than any other administration and some of the most egregious examples have occurred under Pendley’s watch. Sold at rock-bottom prices — sometimes as low as $1.50 an acre — many of the leases have been in or near areas that are cherished by Americans: the Ruby Mountains in Nevada, Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, the Sand Flats in Utah and North Park in Colorado. Only after huge protests from local communities were these leases deferred, but deferred leases are often simply re-offered in future lease sales. Even during the global pandemic, when our energy supplies are not threatened, BLM has continued its relentless march to sell off oil and gas leases on our public lands at rock bottom prices.
Perhaps what is most troubling about Pendley’s apparently never-ending “temporary” appointment is trying to figure out who is really in charge at BLM. Because Pendley has represented so many extractive industries in the past, he’s had to recuse himself from almost all decision-making at BLM. The list of his potential conflicts-of-interest is a whopping 17 pages long, including 60 different companies and organizations. Either Pendley is violating his recusal obligations or else he is left without much to do. If the latter is the case, who is calling the shots? And why hasn’t the administration named a permanent director to this position after three years?
Americans cherish our public lands. During the current global pandemic, we’ve all been reminded again and again about the unique role our public lands play in providing solace and healing. The administration needs to stop skirting the democratic process and formally nominate a candidate who has the vision and standing to restore the rightful, balanced mission of the Bureau of Land Management, ensuring that our beloved public lands will survive and thrive for future generations.
