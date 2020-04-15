Guest view: Time for real leadership at the BLM

Pendley also supported anti-public lands zealots who threated violence against BLM employees. From his acting director’s perch, he even penned an op-ed that implies local sheriffs – not federal law enforcement – should be the lead law enforcement on public lands. This is the ideology of an extremist group affiliated with armed militants including Ammon and Cliven Bundy that most law enforcement officers reject. It is normalizing the extremist fringe in our society.

The Trump administration has offered up more acres of public land for oil and gas leasing than any other administration and some of the most egregious examples have occurred under Pendley’s watch. Sold at rock-bottom prices — sometimes as low as $1.50 an acre — many of the leases have been in or near areas that are cherished by Americans: the Ruby Mountains in Nevada, Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, the Sand Flats in Utah and North Park in Colorado. Only after huge protests from local communities were these leases deferred, but deferred leases are often simply re-offered in future lease sales. Even during the global pandemic, when our energy supplies are not threatened, BLM has continued its relentless march to sell off oil and gas leases on our public lands at rock bottom prices.