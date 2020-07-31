Guest view: Trump Administration establishes backcountry conservation areas in Montana

These incredible backcountry areas are the first in Montana, America, and the world, representing a significant step forward in our efforts to manage public lands for the benefit of all. President Teddy Roosevelt used to hunt big game in these areas, and I imagine he would be proud to know that we preserved the area for the same purposes. President Trump, who pursues a conservation ethic second only to the Rough Rider himself, continues to build upon his conservation legacy. We hope Montanans will get out and enjoy these incredible places; after all, hunting season is just around the corner.