Guest view: Trump continues effort to gut environmental laws

As America works to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that we don’t trade one disaster for another. That’s what will happen if the Trump administration continues to sabotage bedrock environmental rules that protect the health of the American people and the strength of our economy.

Our recovery will be stronger and more sustainable if we prioritize people and the planet — not polluters. That’s why Patagonia, alongside Columbia Sportswear, is supporting a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan and replace it with a gift to the coal industry and calling on Congress and the courts to stop Trump’s proposal to sabotage the Clean Water Act. These are two of America’s most important, common-sense measures to protect our air, water and wildlife habitat from dangerous pollutants and they must be defended vigorously. The Clean Water Act was passed with bipartisan support in 1972 because Americans were fed up with burning rivers, polluted waters and dangerous drinking water. It has been one of the most successful environmental laws in history. The 2015 Clean Power Plan put U.S. power plant emissions on track to be 32 percent lower in 2030 than they were in 2005 — a major step toward confronting the climate crisis. Together, they are at the heart of America’s fight for a cleaner, healthier future.