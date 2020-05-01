Guest view: Trump continues effort to gut environmental laws

As America works to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that we don’t trade one disaster for another. That’s what will happen if the Trump administration continues to sabotage bedrock environmental rules that protect the health of the American people and the strength of our economy.
Our recovery will be stronger and more sustainable if we prioritize people and the planet — not polluters. That’s why Patagonia, alongside Columbia Sportswear, is supporting a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan and replace it with a gift to the coal industry and calling on Congress and the courts to stop Trump’s proposal to sabotage the Clean Water Act. These are two of America’s most important, common-sense measures to protect our air, water and wildlife habitat from dangerous pollutants and they must be defended vigorously. The Clean Water Act was passed with bipartisan support in 1972 because Americans were fed up with burning rivers, polluted waters and dangerous drinking water. It has been one of the most successful environmental laws in history. The 2015 Clean Power Plan put U.S. power plant emissions on track to be 32 percent lower in 2030 than they were in 2005 — a major step toward confronting the climate crisis. Together, they are at the heart of America’s fight for a cleaner, healthier future.
Now Trump is attempting to trash that future. He would replace the Clean Power Plan with his so-called “Affordable Clean Energy Rule,” a massive giveaway to the fossil fuel industry that is neither “affordable” nor “clean” and may actually increase greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, his new water rules would weaken or eliminate protections for 60% of the country’s bodies of water and the drinking water of 1 in 3 Americans.
Patagonia is in business to save our home planet. Now more than ever, we believe the private sector has a responsibility to back up all our talk about sustainability with real action. To that end, Patagonia is filing a legal brief in support of environmental groups and 22 states, including Montana, as they battle in court to stop the disastrous Affordable Clean Energy rule. For us, this is about stopping the madness, protecting our planet, and preserving the wild places where Americans live and play. It’s the right thing to do for our industry, our economy, and for the health and safety of all Americans.
First, consider the economics. If polluters are allowed to ravage America’s air and waters, the financial damage will be severe, including hundreds of billions of dollars lost each year from the effects of climate change alone. With our economy reeling, America can’t afford to sacrifice the nearly $900 billion outdoor recreation industry, which supports 7.6 million jobs nationwide that can’t be outsourced or automated. Here in Montana, the outdoor industry provides 71,000 direct jobs and more than $2.2 billion in wages and salaries, not to mention $286 million in state and local tax revenue, all of which could be at risk if pollution gets worse and temperatures keep rising. Is Senator Daines really ready to give all that up in order to be a rubber stamp for President Trump?
Second, there’s the health risk. Trump’s own Environmental Protection Agency admitted its weaker power plant rule could lead to as many as 1,400 premature deaths every year, plus 15,000 new cases of asthma. More Americans with poor lung health means more Americans susceptible to COVID-19 and other health threats. At a time when we should be doing everything possible to protect our most vulnerable, this is beyond reckless.
Third, there’s a key lesson all of us should take away from this pandemic: we can’t afford to sit idly by as crises build. All of the best science points to the fact that the climate crisis is already causing damage, from more extreme weather and wildfires to health impacts on vulnerable populations. It will only get more dire unless we take decisive action.
Before the pandemic, many businesses made pledges to reduce emissions and support ambitious climate action. In this period of uncertainty, it may seem difficult to keep those commitments. But now is the time to double down on a cleaner, healthier future — not abandon the fight.
Together, let’s tell the courts and our political leaders that the American private sector will stand up for our economy, our planet, and our future.
Ted Manning is Patagonia's director of fish.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!