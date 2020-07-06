Guest view: We are sick at many levels, but we can be great again

This freedom begets responsibility. It is upon all of us to dig deep within ourselves and ponder the great gifts we share as Americans. Ponder all that we can still become, like the phoenix rising. And, roll up our sleeves and do our inner work to improve ourselves to be the hero, the example, the one who chooses love and leadership wherever we are. We can look to Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi, and even great religious leaders — Jesus, Gautama Buddha, and the lives of the saints as examples of what each one of must become in order to bring forth and embody all that is possible for each of us in our nation founded on divine principles of freedom.

As Ms. Hallberg and Mr. Henried spontaneously joined their voices in harmony in singing our national anthem, I hope each of us will raise our voices in harmony and seek creation of unity wherever we can. There is much we can do when we share our passion and hearts in harmony.

Those who change the outer world, changed themselves first. They changed the world by finding inner wholeness and raising other souls up from that fountain of love. They found a way past polarizing and seeing difference. They found a way to create harmony. They found a way to use their light to elevate and help free all life around them.

When we are whole, we can serve as a touchstone to hear others in their pain and be with them in ways that allow them to find resolution and freedom. Together, in a community of connection built on true freedom for all people, we can rise from where we are now. Let’s start a revolution for wholeness that starts at home inside of us, and from that foundation, let’s transform our nation to be the place we dream of.

Hertha L. Lund is founder of Lund Law and Founder of Four Horses for Wholeness, an endeavor using Gestalt coaching methods with horses to help others find their wholeness.

